Dailysports Predictions Football Women's Champions League Predictions Vålerenga vs Wolfsburg prediction, H2H and probable lineups – 15 October 2025

Vålerenga vs Wolfsburg prediction, H2H and probable lineups – 15 October 2025

Jan Novak Dailysports's expert
Vaalerenga vs VfL Wolfsburg prediction Photo: x.com/433/ Author unknownn
Vaalerenga Vaalerenga
Women's Champions League (Round 2) 15 oct 2025, 12:45
- : -
International, Oslo, Intility Arena
VfL Wolfsburg VfL Wolfsburg
Review Tournament table Odds Prediction
In the second round of the UEFA Women's Champions League main stage, Vålerenga will face Wolfsburg. The match is set to take place in Oslo on Wednesday, October 15, with kick-off scheduled for 18:45 Central European Time. Here’s my pick for the winner of this clash.

Match preview

Vålerenga has firmly established itself as Norway’s top team in recent years, clinching back-to-back league titles. However, their chances of repeating that feat this season are slim, as they currently sit in second place.

Last weekend, they suffered a crucial defeat against Brann, which widened the gap between the teams to seven points. With only four games left in the season, Vålerenga’s title hopes now look all but over.

Vålerenga kicked off the main phase of the UEFA Champions League with a narrow 0-1 loss to Manchester United. The only goal came from a penalty in the first half. Despite a resilient defensive display, the team failed to convert their few attacking chances.

This match highlighted the need for the Norwegian side to improve their efficiency against high-caliber opponents. Key attacking figures Karina Sævik and Olaug Tvedten play a pivotal role up front, combining for an impressive 44 goals so far this campaign.

Wolfsburg is regarded as one of Germany’s elite clubs, boasting seven championship titles. While Bayern Munich has dethroned them in recent seasons, Wolfsburg remains a force to be reckoned with.

This year, Wolfsburg sits second in the Bundesliga, trailing Bayern by three points, but leads the league in goals scored. However, under coach Lerch, they’ve also conceded ten goals in six matches.

The German side started their Champions League campaign in style, thrashing PSG 4-0. Wolfsburg showcased a dynamic attack and a solid backline, making it clear they’re ready to battle for a playoff spot.

The standout player is striker Alexandra Popp, who is the driving force behind most of the team’s dangerous moments. Her experience and ability to lead the attack will be crucial in this Champions League showdown, especially facing Vålerenga’s organized defense.

Match facts

  • Vålerenga has lost their last two matches.
  • The Norwegian side has scored in 13 consecutive home games.
  • Wolfsburg has only lost twice this season—both times to Bayern.
  • The German club is on a three-game winning streak away from home.
  • Vålerenga averages 2.1 goals per home game, while Wolfsburg averages 3.3 goals per away match.

Probable lineups

  • Vålerenga: Enblom, Horte, Kovacs, Eiriksdottir, Tennebo, Heidarsdottir, Inauen, Wikjus, Hegg, Tvedten, Sævik.
  • Wolfsburg: Johannes, Wedemeyer, Dijkstra, Kuver, Levels, Minge, Peddemors, Zikai, Huth, Beerensteyn, Popp.

H2H

The teams have never faced each other before.

Prediction

The Norwegians look like clear underdogs in this encounter, trailing their opponents in overall quality. Wolfsburg’s wealth of international experience should prove decisive in Norway. My pick: Wolfsburg to win with a -1 goal handicap.

