On October 15, 2025, a friendly match will take place between the national teams of Canada and Colombia. Let's take a look at a potential bet on both teams to score in this encounter.

Canada

The Canadian national team is one of the co-hosts of the upcoming World Cup. They are not participating in the qualifiers and are preparing for the tournament through friendlies and domestic competitions, where they have been showing consistent results.

Last year, Canada took part in the Copa América, making it to the semifinals before losing to Argentina, and then falling to Uruguay in the third-place match. Despite these setbacks, reaching the semifinals was a significant achievement for the team. In the CONCACAF Nations League, Canada also advanced to the semifinals, where they were defeated by eventual winners Mexico, but bounced back to beat archrivals USA 2-1 in the third-place game.

Overall, the team is in good form: in their last ten matches, Canada has suffered just one defeat in regular time—a recent friendly against Australia that ended 0-1. In the other games, Canada recorded six wins and three draws.

As for head-to-head clashes with Colombia, the teams have only met twice in history: one win for Canada and one for Colombia.

Colombia

The Colombian national team is among the participants of the upcoming World Cup. Unlike Canada, Colombia had to go through the qualification process, which they handled confidently. Colombia finished third in the standings with 28 points. Interestingly, three other teams, including sixth-placed Paraguay, also earned 28 points, but Colombia secured a top-three finish thanks to a superior goal difference.

In recent months, the team has shown solid and confident performances. Colombia is unbeaten in their last six matches: they started with three consecutive draws and then notched three convincing victories. The last of those six games was a friendly against another World Cup host, Mexico. Once again, Colombia showcased their high level with a commanding 4-0 win.

Probable lineups

Canada: Crépeau, Siguur, Waterman, Cornelius, Laryea, Buchanan, Saliba, Koné, Ahmed, Larin, David.

Colombia: Ospina, Muñoz, Ditta, Lucumí, Angulo Mosquera, Lerma, Castaño, Díaz, Serna, Suárez, Rodríguez.

Interesting facts and head-to-head record

Canada is unbeaten in 9 of their last 10 matches.

Five of Canada's last six matches have finished with under 2.5 goals.

Colombia has won 3 of their last 4 matches.

Five of Colombia's last seven matches have seen over 2.5 goals.

Prediction for Canada vs Colombia

This matchup features two strong national teams gearing up for the upcoming World Cup. Canada has shown stable and high-quality football in recent years, regularly reaching the podium at major tournaments. Colombia also qualified confidently and comes into this fixture in great form. This friendly promises to be entertaining and productive. Canada will be eager to bounce back from their disappointing loss to Australia, while Colombia will look to reaffirm their high standards with another victory. Expect an open game with goals on both sides. My bet for this match is both teams to score, with odds of 1.66.