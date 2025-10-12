Prediction on game W1(-1.5) Odds: 1.6 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

One of the decisive matches of the African qualification for the 2026 World Cup will take place on Tuesday in Abidjan, where Côte d'Ivoire will host Kenya. Here’s a betting tip on the outcome of this clash with a strong chance of success.

Match preview

Côte d'Ivoire are enjoying a remarkable qualifying campaign and head into the final round as Group F leaders. The team has not suffered a single defeat and is one of only two sides yet to concede a goal throughout the qualifiers.

The recent 7-0 demolition of the Seychelles was particularly telling, underlining the attacking firepower of the Elephants. The Ivorians boast a strong balance between offense and defense: 22 goals scored and none conceded speak volumes. The hosts will be aiming for a flawless qualifying finish, with victory guaranteeing them a ticket to the World Cup.

Kenya may be out of contention, but they arrive in Abidjan in fine form. Over their last 10 matches, the team has suffered just one defeat, and in the previous round, they edged Burundi 1-0 thanks to a precise strike from Ryan Ogama. Despite sitting a modest third in the group, the Harambee Stars have shown improvement during the campaign and are capable of putting up a fight against the favorites.

Kenya’s away form has been inconsistent, but they are adept at exploiting counterattacks and set pieces. It was with this tactical approach that they managed a goalless draw at home against Côte d'Ivoire in Malawi. Now, their task is to repeat that feat—though it will be much tougher on Ivorian soil.

Probable lineups

Côte d'Ivoire : Fofana; Singo, Gbamin, Agbadou, Akpa; Sangare, Kessié; Diallo, Krasso, Adingra; Haller

: Fofana; Singo, Gbamin, Agbadou, Akpa; Sangare, Kessié; Diallo, Krasso, Adingra; Haller Kenya: P. Matasi, J. Okumu, M. Mohammed, A. Omar, P. Otieno, J. Omolo, D. Odhiambo, V. Wanyama, M. Olunga, A. Masika, E. Otieno

Match facts and head-to-head

Côte d'Ivoire have not conceded a single goal throughout the African qualifiers.

Kenya have lost only one of their last ten matches.

The first meeting between these sides ended in a 0-0 draw.

Prediction

Côte d'Ivoire have shown consistency, strength, and confidence in every department, and playing at home gives them an extra edge. Kenya are in good form, but the gulf in class is significant. The Elephants should control the game from the opening minutes and secure a convincing win, keeping their clean sheet intact.