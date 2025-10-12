ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football World Cup Qualification UEFA Predictions Andorra vs Serbia prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 14, 2025

Andorra vs Serbia prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 14, 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Andorra vs Serbia prediction Photo: footballtoday.com / Author unknown
Andorra Andorra
World Cup Qualification UEFA (Round 8) 14 oct 2025, 14:45
- : -
International, Estadi de la FAF
Serbia Serbia
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
One of the matches of the 8th round of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers will take place on Tuesday at the Estadi de la FAF in Encamp, where Andorra will host Serbia. I suggest a bet on the outcome of this encounter with solid chances for success.

Match preview

The Andorran national team finally gave their fans a reason to cheer: in the previous round, they earned their first points of the qualifiers, drawing with Latvia (2-2). Moreover, these were also their first goals scored in the current campaign. Until then, Andorra had lost all five matches with a combined score of 0-10.

Despite having no real chances for a breakthrough, Koldo Alvarez's team traditionally tries to impose a stubborn fight on home soil. Andorra's home games are rarely high-scoring — the team plays cautiously and relies on a compact defense. Nevertheless, their weak spot remains defensive instability against higher-caliber opponents.

Serbia are going through a serious crisis: two consecutive home defeats against England (0-5) and Albania (0-1) have dealt a heavy blow to their hopes of qualifying for the 2026 World Cup. The team now sits in third place and must win the remaining matches to keep their qualification hopes alive.

On top of that, there has been a coaching change: Zoran Mirković took charge after Dragan Stojković's departure. Before these setbacks, Serbia had gone 12 games unbeaten in World Cup qualifying, which highlights the squad's potential. Even with injuries, the roster still boasts dynamic attacking talents — Mitrović and Vlahović — who are capable of deciding matches with individual brilliance.

Probable lineups

  • Andorra: Álvarez, Llovera, Borra, Garcia, Oliveira, San Nicolás, Vales, Cervós, Rebes, Rodrigo, Cucu.
  • Serbia: Petrović, Pavlović, Veljković, Milosavljević, Kostić, Maksimović, Gudelj, Samardžić, Živković, Mitrović, Vlahović.

Match facts and head-to-head

  • In the first leg, Serbia defeated Andorra 3-0.
  • Andorra have lost 7 of their last 8 World Cup qualifiers.
  • Serbia had a 12-match unbeaten run in qualifying until the last two rounds.

Prediction

Serbia find themselves in a situation where any dropped points could cost them a World Cup berth. Therefore, they will aim for an aggressive performance, giving their opponents no space. Andorra will likely sit deep in defense, but against this level of attack, holding out will be tough. Unlike home games against mid-table sides, the Balkan team should confidently see this one through. Back Serbia to win with a -1.5 handicap at odds of 1.65.

