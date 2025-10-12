ES ES FR FR
Estonia vs Moldova prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 14 October 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Estonia vs Moldova prediction Photo: goal.com / Author unknown
Estonia Estonia
World Cup Qualification UEFA (Round 8) 14 oct 2025, 12:00
- : -
International, Tallinn, A Le Coq Arena
Moldova Moldova
Prediction on game Total over 2.0
Odds: 1.62
One of the matches of the 8th round of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers will take place on Tuesday, October 14, at the "A. Le Coq Arena" in Tallinn, where Estonia will host Moldova. I'm offering a bet on goals in this clash, with a solid chance of success.

Match preview

The Estonian national team is enduring a tough qualifying campaign, having suffered four consecutive defeats and practically lost any realistic chance of fighting for second place. Their most recent outing against Italy (1-3) only highlighted their defensive frailties — this team regularly concedes three or more goals per match.

However, despite their poor results, the Baltic side consistently finds the net, scoring in four of their last six games. At home, Estonia often deliver a more enterprising brand of football, even against stronger opponents. They've picked up just one win in their last eight home fixtures, but almost always manage to create chances in front of goal.

Moldova come into this fixture on the back of a friendly defeat to Romania (1-2), and before that, endured a humiliating 1-11 loss to Norway — the biggest in their history. That marked their 14th straight defeat in World Cup qualifying, and the team remains deeply mired in crisis.

A coaching change — Liliana Popescu taking the reins — should inject some much-needed energy and restore at least a bit of confidence. The new boss will surely aim to shore up a defense that completely collapsed in the previous round. Despite their losing streak, Moldova have shown they can score on the road — in four of their last five away matches, they've found the net at least once, even against high-caliber opposition.

Probable lineups

  • Estonia: Hein, Schöning-Larsen, Paskotsi, Kuusk, Tamm, Sumets, Shein, Miller, Käit, Poom, Sappinen.
  • Moldova: Avram, Ryabchuk, Platika, Kracun, Baboglo, Boichuk, Rață, Caimacov, Bodishteanu, Perchun, Damascan.

Match facts and head-to-head

  • There have been at least three goals scored in five of Estonia's last six qualifiers.
  • Moldova have lost 14 consecutive matches in World Cup qualification.
  • Both teams have scored in four of Estonia's last five home games and Moldova's last five away games.

Prediction

Both teams come into this fixture with no pressure in the standings, which could lead to a more open and entertaining match. Estonia are reliable scorers at home, while Moldova, despite their crisis, regularly create chances in attack. The visitors' coaching change could bring a short-term emotional lift, but both defenses remain vulnerable. The recommendation here is to back "Over 2.0 goals" at odds of 1.62.

