Wales vs Belgium prediction, H2H and probable lineups – 13 October 2025

Wales vs Belgium prediction, H2H and probable lineups – 13 October 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Wales vs Belgium prediction Photo: goal.com / Author unknown
Wales Wales
World Cup Qualification UEFA (Round 8) 13 oct 2025, 14:45
- : -
International, Cardiff, Cardiff City Stadium
Belgium Belgium
One of the key matches of the 8th round of the 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign will take place on Monday at Cardiff City Stadium in the Welsh capital, where the local national team will face Belgium. I’m offering a bet on the outcome of this clash with strong chances for success.

Match preview

Wales continues its fight for a World Cup berth, currently sitting third in the group with 10 points from five matches. Despite a recent 0-3 friendly defeat to England, Craig Bellamy’s side has shown confidence at home, where they have yet to drop a single point. With the support of their home crowd, the Dragons are capable of giving any opponent a tough battle.

Bellamy is striving to build an attacking side, and it’s already paying off — Wales has netted 11 goals in five qualifiers. However, their back line occasionally falters, which is especially dangerous against Belgium’s potent attack. To have a shot at points, the hosts will need to stay compact and make the most of counterattacking chances.

Belgium is enjoying a commanding qualifying campaign and sits second with 11 points, unbeaten so far. Roberto Martinez’s team boasts outstanding firepower — 17 goals scored and just 4 conceded. Even a draw with North Macedonia last round did little to shake their confidence, as Belgium actually tops the group on points dropped.

The Red Devils are comfortable on the road as well, displaying maturity and clinical finishing. The squad’s depth and the experience of key players allow Belgium to control matches and impose their style on any opponent. In Cardiff, the visitors will clearly be favourites and will be determined to retain their lead in the group.

Probable lineups

  • Wales: Danny Ward – Neco Williams, Joe Rodon, Ben Davies – Connor Roberts, Joshua Sheehan, Jordan James, Joe Allen, Sorba Thomas – Brennan Johnson, David Brooks
  • Belgium: Courtois; Meunier, Theate, Debast, De Kuyper; Fofana, Tielemans, De Bruyne, Vanaken, Doku; Openda

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Belgium is unbeaten in qualifying and boasts the best goal difference in the group.
  • Wales has won two home matches in a row in this qualifying campaign.
  • The last head-to-head ended in a 4-3 win for Belgium.

Prediction

Wales are strong at home, but against such a powerful side as Belgium, defensive mistakes can be fatal. The visitors have a higher-quality, deeper squad and are in excellent attacking form. Most likely, the Red Devils will take all three points, though the hosts could well hit back with a goal of their own. Our tip: Belgium to win at odds of 1.79.

Prediction on game Win Belgium
Odds: 1.79
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now
