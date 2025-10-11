ES ES FR FR
Slovenia vs Switzerland prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - October 13, 2025

Slovenia vs Switzerland prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - October 13, 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Slovenia vs Switzerland prediction Photo: footballwhispers.com / Author unknown
Slovenia Slovenia
World Cup Qualification UEFA (Round 4) 13 oct 2025, 14:45
- : -
International, Ljubljana, Stozice Stadium, Ljubljana
Switzerland Switzerland
One of the fixtures of the 8th round of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers will take place on Monday at the Stožice Stadium in Ljubljana, where Slovenia will host Switzerland. I’m offering a bet on the outcome of this clash with promising odds for success.

Match preview

Slovenia come into this match not in the best shape, but with a slight positive note — in the previous round, the team managed a draw against Kosovo (0-0), keeping a clean sheet for the first time in their last six World Cup qualifiers. However, the overall stats are concerning: just one win in six games and only a handful of high-scoring fixtures.

On the other hand, the Slovenians traditionally perform much stronger at home, having avoided defeat in 12 of their last 13 qualifiers on home soil. Matjaž Kek’s side usually opts for a pragmatic approach, but such football might not work against the powerful Swiss machine.

Switzerland are showing stability and class, sitting atop their group. Murat Yakin’s men have won every qualifying match so far and haven’t conceded in seven straight fixtures. In the previous round, they confidently beat Sweden 2-0, once again underlining their high level.

The team boasts a mature defensive game and excellent finishing up front — Switzerland have scored at least twice in six of their last seven matches. Away from home, the Swiss are also comfortable, winning 10 of their previous 13 qualification games. In Ljubljana, the visitors will look to cement their lead and secure early qualification for the World Cup.

Probable line-ups

  • Slovenia: Jan Oblak, Žan Karničnik, Jaka Bijol, David Brekalo, Erik Janža, Jon Gorenc-Stanković, Timi Elšnik, Adam Gnezda Čerin, Sandi Lovrić, Benjamin Šeško, Žan Vipotnik
  • Switzerland: Gregor Kobel, Manuel Akanji, Nico Elvedi, Silvan Widmer, Ricardo Rodriguez, Granit Xhaka, Remo Freuler, Ruben Vargas, Fabian Rieder, Breel Embolo, Dan Ndoye

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Switzerland are unbeaten in their last 13 World Cup qualifying matches.
  • Slovenia have avoided defeat in 12 of their last 13 home qualifiers.
  • In the first round, Switzerland beat Slovenia 3-0.

Prediction

Slovenia look solid at home, but Switzerland’s current form makes the visitors clear favorites. Yakin’s side confidently control the flow of matches and rarely slip up. I expect the Swiss to avoid defeat and for the match to be lively. Our bet for the game is a “Switzerland win” at odds of 1.76.

