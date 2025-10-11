Prediction on game W1(-1.0) Odds: 1.57 Melbet Bonus 4.93 Bet now

One of the matches of Round 8 in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers will take place on Monday at the Tose Proeski Arena in Skopje, where North Macedonia will host Kazakhstan. Here’s a bet suggestion for this matchup with strong chances of success.

Match preview

North Macedonia has an excellent opportunity to strengthen its grip on top spot in the group, as a win over Kazakhstan would bring the team closer to a World Cup berth. The hosts have collected 12 points from six matches and are sitting first, but with rivals close behind, every game now is of immense importance. Their defensive reliability is particularly impressive — just two goals conceded throughout the qualifiers.

Blagoja Milevski’s side is unbeaten at home in ten straight matches, creating a powerful psychological boost. The team plays pragmatically, is patient, and punishes opponents for mistakes. While their attack might not be dazzling, it is efficient enough to convert chances, especially against opponents like Kazakhstan.

Kazakhstan broke a three-game losing streak with a 4-0 win over Liechtenstein, but their path to the World Cup remains extremely tough. To keep their hopes alive, they need to collect maximum points in the remaining rounds and hope rivals slip up. This only adds to the nerves and pressure, which doesn’t always play in their favor.

Talgat Baysufinov’s team struggles away from home — 11 losses in their last 12 away matches speak for themselves. Their defense frequently collapses, conceding three or more goals per game. Kazakhstan will have to play very cautiously to avoid being caught on a quick counter, but even with a careful approach, maintaining balance will be a challenge.

Probable lineups

North Macedonia: Dimitrievski, Ilievski, Zaikov, Stoichevski, Alioski, Churlinov, Bardhi, Alimi, Elmas, Miovski, Trajkovski

Dimitrievski, Ilievski, Zaikov, Stoichevski, Alioski, Churlinov, Bardhi, Alimi, Elmas, Miovski, Trajkovski Kazakhstan: Seysen, Kairov, Kasym, Alip, Vorogovskiy, Zhukov, Kuat, Samorodov, Orazov, Kenzhebek, Satpayev

Match facts and head-to-head

North Macedonia is unbeaten in 10 consecutive home games.

Kazakhstan has conceded at least three goals in seven of their last eight away matches.

In the first leg, Macedonia routed Kazakhstan 4-1.

Prediction

The hosts are in excellent form and have a rock-solid defense, while Kazakhstan is extremely inconsistent away from home. North Macedonia should capitalize on their home advantage and cement their lead in the group. Our bet for this match: “North Macedonia to win with a -1.0 handicap” at odds of 1.57.