One of the World Cup 2026 European qualifiers will take place on Monday at Windsor Park in Belfast, where the Northern Ireland national team will host Germany. Here’s a bet suggestion for this clash with strong chances of success.

Match preview

Northern Ireland have been showing consistent results, collecting six points after the opening rounds. The team feels confident at home, having won all their matches in the current qualifying campaign. A recent 2-0 victory over Slovakia strengthened their position in the group and showcased the "Green and White Army’s" ability to capitalize on their strengths — solid defensive play and set-piece efficiency.

Home crowd support and the familiar conditions at Windsor Park are key factors that make Northern Ireland a dangerous opponent for any favorite. The team is unbeaten at home for seven consecutive matches, winning six of them. However, facing Germany, the hosts will need maximum focus and to make the most of their rare chances.

Germany sit top of the group but have been lacking their usual consistency, which is uncharacteristic for the "Die Mannschaft." After a string of setbacks, Julian Nagelsmann’s side bounced back with a 4-0 win over Luxembourg in their latest outing.

However, Germany’s away form remains a concern — a loss in their only road game of the campaign against Slovakia suggests that the team doesn’t always look assured away from home. The Germans rely on possession and high pressing, which often leaves space behind their defenders. Northern Ireland could exploit this if they play in an extremely organized manner.

Probable lineups

Northern Ireland : Peacock-Farrell; Ballard, Bradley, Ham, McNair; Saville, Charles, Devenny, Price; Reid, Charles

: Peacock-Farrell; Ballard, Bradley, Ham, McNair; Saville, Charles, Devenny, Price; Reid, Charles Germany: Nübel; Tah, Schlotterbeck, Koch, Raum; Gnabry, Wirtz, Kimmich, Goretzka, Pavlovic; Burkardt

Match facts & head-to-head

Germany have won all of their last 5 matches against Northern Ireland.

Northern Ireland are unbeaten at home in the current qualifying campaign.

Germany scored 4 goals in their last match, but have already suffered an away defeat in this qualification.

Prediction

Northern Ireland will surely make this a tense encounter, relying on home support and disciplined defending. However, Germany’s individual talent and squad depth should prove decisive. Expect a hard-fought match with goals at both ends. Our betting pick: "Both teams to score" at odds of 1.86.