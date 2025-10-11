ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football World Cup Qualification UEFA Predictions Iceland vs France prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 13, 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Iceland vs France prediction Photo: footballtoday.com / Author unknown
Iceland Iceland
World Cup Qualification UEFA (Round 4) 13 oct 2025, 14:45
- : -
International, Reykjavik, Laugardalsvoellur
France France
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game France Win & Total over 2.5
Odds: 1.66
One of the European zone qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup will take place on Monday at Laugardalsvöllur in Reykjavik, where Iceland's national team faces off against France. Here’s a betting tip for this clash with strong chances for success.

Match preview

Iceland kicked off their qualifying campaign with mixed results, picking up three points from three matches. The team shows decent attacking potential, having scored 9 goals, but their defense remains a weak spot — 7 goals conceded highlight their lack of consistency. Their most recent home game against Ukraine (3-5) was telling: the hosts managed to score three times but couldn’t cope with the visitors’ quick attacks and ended up losing.

Iceland remain a threat on their home turf, but defensive reliability could be the decisive factor against the group leaders. The squad is experienced, featuring several players with significant international pedigree, yet they lack cohesive teamwork at the back. Against France, the coaching staff will likely focus on a tight defensive setup and quick transitions to attack.

France confidently top the group with nine points from three rounds and a goal difference of 7:1. Didier Deschamps’ side display their trademark high level of organization, combining defensive stability with a powerful offense. In their latest match, the French cruised past Azerbaijan 3-0, underlining their status as the undisputed favorites.

Deschamps’ system is finely tuned: the team dominates midfield, minimizes risks, and capitalizes on their chances with efficiency. France don’t just win because of their star-studded lineup but also thanks to their tactical flexibility. They’re comfortable playing away from home, and their squad depth allows them to maintain a high level regardless of rotation.

Probable lineups

  • Iceland: Valdimarsson; Ingason, Palsson, Gunnarsson, Gretarsson; Thordarson, Johannesson, Haraldsson; Gudmundsson, Magnusson, Gudjohnsen
  • France: Maignan, Digne, Kounde, Hernandez, Upamecano, Kone, Rabiot, Coman, Olise, Thauvin, Mbappe

Match facts and head-to-head

  • France have won 4 of their last 5 head-to-head meetings with Iceland, with one match ending in a draw.
  • Iceland have conceded 8 goals in their last three home qualifiers.
  • France have scored 7 goals and conceded just 1 in this qualifying campaign.

Prediction

Iceland are capable of creating a few dangerous moments, but in terms of organization and overall class, they fall short of the French. The visitors boast flawless stats, squad depth, and a rock-solid defense, making them clear favorites. Our pick: “France to win and over 2.5 goals” at odds of 1.66.

Comments
