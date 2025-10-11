Prediction on game W1(-1.0) Odds: 1.6 Melbet Bonus 4.93 Bet now

One of the key fixtures in the African qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup will take place on Monday at the Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium, where the Cameroon national team hosts Angola. I’m offering a bet on the outcome of this showdown with solid chances for success.

Match preview

Cameroon is having an excellent qualifying campaign and confidently sits among the group leaders. Five wins, three draws, and just one defeat — a remarkable record, further highlighted by a 17:5 goal difference. The “Indomitable Lions” look especially dominant at home: four wins in four home matches without a single loss prove the team’s maximum confidence in front of their fans.

A balanced approach from the coaching staff allows Cameroon to combine aggressive attacking play with a solid defensive line. Their current form is just as impressive — a recent 2-0 win over Mauritius strengthened their group position and underscored their top quality. Cameroon now trails Cape Verde by two points and only a victory will suffice.

Angola comes into this fixture in a much trickier situation. They are in fourth place, holding only a theoretical chance to fight for a ticket. The main issue is the lack of away wins: four draws in four road games show the team can contain opponents but struggles to push for victories.

The squad relies on tight defense and a cautious style, which often hampers their attacking potential. The last match against Swaziland (2-2) demonstrated that Angola can create chances, but defensive instability continues to cost them valuable points.

Probable lineups

Cameroon: Onana; Tolo, Ngade-Ngadju, Bokélé, Tchatchoua; Anguissa, Baleba, N’Koudou; Mbeumo, Choupo-Moting, Aboubakar

Angola: Neblu; Afonso, Mata, Buatu, Carmo; Show, Fredy, Mukendi; Benson, Milson, Mabululu

Match facts and head-to-head

Cameroon has won all 4 home matches in this qualifying campaign.

Angola has not secured a single away win (4 draws).

In their last 5 head-to-head meetings, Angola has 2 wins, Cameroon has 1, and 2 matches ended in a draw.

Prediction

Cameroon is in brilliant form and plays at home, where they have yet to drop a single point. Angola, on the other hand, struggles with inconsistency and has not won away. Given the difference in quality and the hosts’ tournament motivation, Cameroon looks like the clear favorite. Our bet for the match: “Cameroon to win with a -1.0 handicap” at odds of 1.60.