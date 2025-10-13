ES ES FR FR
Puerto Rico vs Argentina prediction, H2H and probable lineups – October 15, 2025

Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Puerto Rico vs Argentina prediction Photo by Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images
Puerto Rico Puerto Rico
Friendly International (Round 1) 14 oct 2025, 20:00
- : -
International,
Argentina Argentina
On October 15, 2025, a friendly match between the national teams of Puerto Rico and Argentina will take place as the South American side continues preparations for the next stage of international competition.

Key match facts and head-to-head history:

  • Puerto Rico have won 1 of their last 5 matches.
  • Argentina have won all of their last 5 matches.
  • Puerto Rico have conceded 7 goals in their last 5 games.
  • Argentina have won 3 out of their last 5 matches.
  • Argentina have scored 6 goals in their last 5 outings.
  • The two teams have never faced each other before.

Match preview:

For the hosts, facing the world champions is a historic event and a rare opportunity to test themselves against one of the planet's elite national teams.
Argentina enter the match as strong favorites and, despite the friendly nature of the fixture, are expected to showcase their trademark attacking style, focusing on ball possession and a high-intensity game. Lionel Scaloni is likely to give playing time to several young talents, mixing experimentation with a check on the readiness of key players. Even with a rotated squad, La Albiceleste remain a formidable force thanks to their squad depth and the individual brilliance of their leaders.
For Puerto Rico, this game is first and foremost a chance to gain invaluable experience, play against world-class stars, and put their defensive schemes to the test. The team will likely concentrate on tight defense and quick counterattacks, aiming to avoid a heavy defeat while capitalizing on any rare opportunities in front of the opposition goal.
The gap in quality is clear, but friendlies like this often deliver surprises—especially when the favorites field an experimental lineup. Still, Argentina are expected to dominate from the outset and create plenty of dangerous chances against Puerto Rico.

Probable lineups:

  • Puerto Rico: Cutler, Rios, Cardona, Calderon, Paris, O’Neill, Diaz, Ydrach, Echeverria, Antonetti, Rivera.
  • Argentina: Martinez, Molina, Romero, Senesi, Tagliafico, Fernandez, Paredes, Paz, Lo Celso, Alvarez, Martinez.

Puerto Rico vs Argentina match prediction:

Prediction: total over 3.5 goals.
Argentina are vastly superior in quality and are expected to play with an attacking mindset. Even with squad rotation, they should remain prolific—expect at least 3–4 goals. Puerto Rico might score a consolation goal, but the visitors will dictate the tempo throughout.

