On October 14, 2025, as part of Matchday 4 of the AFC Asian Cup qualification group stage, Group C will see Hong Kong face off against Bangladesh. Kick-off is scheduled for 14:00 Central European Time. Let’s break down a bet on the teams’ scoring potential in this clash.

Hong Kong

Hong Kong enters this contest in high spirits, riding a wave of strong results. The team is dominating their Asian Cup qualifying campaign, firmly staking their claim as the group’s frontrunner. After three matches, Hong Kong remains unbeaten with seven points. In the last round, they played an electrifying, high-scoring match against Bangladesh, coming away with a 4-3 away victory. Prior to that, Hong Kong edged India 1-0 and drew 0-0 with Singapore.

It’s worth noting that Hong Kong featured in the previous Asian Cup after successfully navigating qualification. However, in the tournament proper, the team failed to pick up any points and finished bottom of their group. More recently, Hong Kong put on a dominant display at the King’s Cup in Thailand, claiming third place after demolishing Fiji 8-0. As for head-to-head meetings with Bangladesh, their recent encounter was the first ever between these two sides.

Bangladesh

Bangladesh approaches this match as one of the group’s underdogs, with slim hopes of progressing from qualification. Despite putting up a respectable fight in their previous outing against Hong Kong—where they managed to net three goals—they ultimately fell 3-4. That defeat marked their second consecutive loss, following a setback against Singapore. Bangladesh’s only point came in the opening round, where they held India to a 0-0 draw.

Overall, the team's form leaves much to be desired. Across their last five matches in all competitions, Bangladesh has managed just one win—a friendly victory over Bhutan—alongside two draws and two defeats.

Bangladesh has yet to make a mark on the big stage. They missed out on the previous Asian Cup, failing to qualify. Their World Cup qualifying campaign followed a similar pattern: bottom of their group, just one goal scored, 20 conceded, and a solitary point to show for their efforts.

Probable lineups

Hong Kong: Yapp, Chan, Jones, Yue, Gerbig, Merkis, Yu, Tan, Camargo, Orr, Juninho.

Yapp, Chan, Jones, Yue, Gerbig, Merkis, Yu, Tan, Camargo, Orr, Juninho. Bangladesh: Marma, Addin, Kazi, Topu, Uddin, Shome, Choudhury, Bhuyan, Morsalin, Fahim, Hossain.

Key stats and head-to-head

Four of Hong Kong’s last five home games have seen under 2.5 goals.

Bangladesh have failed to win four of their last five matches.

Bangladesh’s last four away games have seen under 2.5 goals.

Hong Kong vs Bangladesh prediction

This match pits teams of completely different status and quality against each other—the group leaders Hong Kong and the outsiders Bangladesh. Hong Kong are clear favorites and know just how crucial this fixture is in the race for top spot. Expect them to approach the game with full focus and discipline. Bangladesh are unlikely to pose a serious threat, so a Hong Kong win appears the most probable outcome. However, this game is unlikely to be as high-scoring as their previous meeting. My bet for this match: under 3 goals at odds of 1.66.