Taiwan vs Thailand prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 14, 2025

Taiwan vs Thailand prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 14, 2025

Raphael Durand
Chinese Taipei vs Thailand prediction Photo: beinsports.com / Author unknown
Chinese Taipei Chinese Taipei
Asian Cup (Round 4) 14 oct 2025, 06:30
- : -
International,
Thailand Thailand
Review H2H Tournament table Prediction
One of the fixtures in the qualifying tournament for the 2027 Asian Cup will take place on Tuesday at the stadium in Taipei, where the home national team will host Thailand. I suggest considering a bet on the outcome of this clash, which carries a high potential for success.

Match preview

Taiwan enters this stage with zero points after three rounds, having suffered defeats against all their opponents. The team lost to Turkmenistan, Sri Lanka, and Thailand with an aggregate score of 2:7, and now finds itself at the bottom of Group D. For the hosts, the upcoming match is essentially a last chance to get back into the race for an Asian Cup berth.

The squad is desperately trying to break out of a severe slump—Taipei has lost each of its last five matches. In that stretch, they've managed to score just two goals while conceding 15. With home support and a sense of revenge after the defeat to Thailand (0:2), the motivation will be sky-high, but whether they have the quality to produce a real result remains doubtful.

Thailand, on the other hand, are in good spirits—having won two out of three matches and collected six points, sharing the group lead with Sri Lanka and Turkmenistan. A win in Taipei could allow the "War Elephants" to take sole possession of the top spot if their rivals drop points. Even a draw would suit the visitors, given their recent form and overall position.

In their last five outings, Thailand have secured three wins and suffered two losses, demonstrating confident performances away from home. In the previous head-to-head, they dispatched Taipei with ease, and now have all the tools to repeat that success. The visitors' attack is fast and aggressive, while their defense is solid enough to neutralize the hosts' modest offensive threat.

Probable lineups

  • Taiwan: Huang Chiu-Lin (GK), MacGill Bodele, Chen Po-Liang (c), Huang T. M., Chen C., Kang Tae-Won, Wu I., Tiao S., Yu Yao-Hsing, Estama J., Samuel A.
  • Thailand: Chatchai, Tripipan, Bunmatan, Kritsanada, Thanawa, Chaided, Sarrach, Tongrat, Phansa, Vives, Supachok

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Taiwan have lost five matches in a row across all competitions.
  • Thailand have won three of their last five fixtures, scoring at least two goals in each victory.
  • In the last five head-to-head meetings, Taiwan have won just once and lost three times.

Prediction

The form and results tell the story: the hosts are enduring a tough spell and struggling to find their game, while Thailand are steadily picking up points and keeping a close eye on the standings. The importance of the match for the visitors, their superior quality, and motivation all point towards a confident win for Thailand. However, don't expect a goal fest here.

Prediction on game Total under 4.0
Odds: 1.7
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
