South Korea vs Paraguay prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 14, 2025

South Korea vs Paraguay prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 14, 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
South Korea vs Paraguay prediction Photo: beinsports.com / Author unknown
South Korea South Korea
Friendly International (Round 1) 14 oct 2025, 07:00
- : -
International,
Paraguay Paraguay
Prediction on game Paraguay wont lose
Odds: 1.66
One of this week's international friendlies will take place on Tuesday at the Seoul World Cup Stadium in the South Korean capital, where the hosts will face off against the Paraguay national team. I'm offering a prediction on the outcome of this matchup with promising odds for success.

Match preview

Under the guidance of Hong Myung-bo, South Korea have already secured their place at the upcoming World Cup and are now using these matches to fine-tune their preparations. This year, the Taeguk Warriors have played four official fixtures, earning victories over Iraq (2-0) and Kuwait (4-0), while drawing with Oman (1-1) and Jordan (1-1).

In friendlies, South Korea also aim to dictate play, though the results have varied. A win over the USA (2-0), a draw with Mexico (2-2), and a heavy defeat to Brazil (0-5) showed that the "Tigers" still struggle against top-tier opposition. The main objective remains to tighten up defensively—over their last five games, South Korea have conceded an average of 1.6 goals per match.

Guided by Gustavo Alfaro, Paraguay finished sixth in the South American qualifiers, earning their ticket to the World Cup. In six matches this year, they have beaten Chile (1-0), Uruguay (2-0), and Peru (1-0), drawn twice with Colombia (2-2) and Ecuador (0-0), and suffered their only defeat to Brazil (0-1).

Defensive solidity is Paraguay's main asset: over their last five games, they've allowed just 0.6 goals per match on average. In friendlies, the team also displays disciplined football. In their most recent outing, Paraguay drew 2-2 with Japan, showing impressive organization and adaptability against speedy opponents.

Probable lineups

  • South Korea: Cho Hyun-woo, Seol Young-woo, Cho Yu-min, Kim Min-jae, Kim Ju-sung, Lee T., Lee Kang-in, Hwang In-beom, Paik Seung-ho, Lee Jae-sung, Son Heung-min.
  • Paraguay: Fernandez, Caceres, Gomez, Alderete, Alonso, Bobadilla, Cubas, Gonzalez, Gomez, Almiron, Sanabria

Match facts and head-to-head

  • South Korea have conceded an average of 1.6 goals per game in their last five matches.
  • Paraguay have lost just one of their last six official matches.
  • The teams last met in 2022, playing out a 2-2 draw.

Prediction

This clash promises to be a tight affair: both teams are well-organized and tend to avoid reckless play. However, Paraguay look a touch more balanced and reliable at the back, while the Koreans often take risks and leave space for opponents. The visitors are likely to capitalize on their chances and, at the very least, avoid defeat.

