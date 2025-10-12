ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football Friendly International Predictions Albania vs Jordan prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 14, 2025

Albania vs Jordan prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 14, 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Albania vs Jordan prediction Photo: dazn.com / Author unknown
Albania Albania
Friendly International (Round 1) 14 oct 2025, 13:00
- : -
International, Tirana, Air Albania Stadium
Jordan Jordan
Review H2H Odds Prediction
One of the international friendlies during the current window will take place on Tuesday in Tirana, where Albania will host Jordan. Here’s a betting preview with a promising outcome for this clash.

Match preview

Albania are experiencing one of the best spells in their football history. After qualifying for two consecutive European Championships, Sylvinho’s squad is confidently pushing for their first-ever World Cup appearance. The Red and Blacks are unbeaten in their last six matches, claiming four wins and drawing twice.

The convincing 3-0 triumph over Andorra particularly boosted their momentum. Albania currently sit second in their qualifying group, trailing only England, and display a mature, organized style with an excellent balance between attack and defense.

Jordan have already made history by sensationally booking a spot at the 2026 World Cup—for the first time ever. However, following this achievement, Jamal Sellami’s men have lost some of their edge. In their last seven matches, they’ve managed just two wins, suffered three defeats, and drew twice.

The main concern has been their attack: inconsistent finishing has cost them valuable results. Still, Jordan possess a key weapon—forward Ali Olwan, their top scorer in qualifying (9 goals), who is likely to return to the starting lineup.

Probable lineups

  • Albania: Strakosha, Hysaj, Ajeti, Djimsiti, Mitaj, Bajrami, Shehu, Asllani, Uzuni, Broja, Hoxha.
  • Jordan: Atiya, Ruslan, Al-Jazzar, Obeid, Smeeri, Sadeh, Al-Rashdan, Taha, Tamari, Al-Naimat, Olwan.

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Albania are unbeaten in their last six matches.
  • Jordan have won just two of their last seven games.
  • These teams will meet for the first time in history.

Prediction

Albania are in fantastic form and play with confidence at home, while Jordan are still trying to find the right balance after their historic World Cup qualification. Expect the hosts to control the tempo and likely capitalize on their superior organization and quality to secure the win.

