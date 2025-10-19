ES ES FR FR
Incident during Getafe vs Real match: Alonso furious over insults from opponent's bench

Tension on the substitutes' bench
Football news Today, 16:42
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
An unpleasant incident unfolded on the substitutes' bench during the 9th round match between Getafe and Real.

Details: In the first half of the match between Getafe and Real, Madrid's head coach Xabi Alonso was visibly irritated after several Getafe players on the bench made disrespectful remarks towards him.

Alonso approached the home team's manager, José Bordalás, to express his complaints. The situation ended peacefully—Bordalás, with a smile, gave Alonso a light, playful tap on the shoulder, easing the tension.

Reminder: Former Real and Everton player Royston Drenthe has suffered a stroke and has been hospitalized.

