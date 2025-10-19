How do you stop him? Kylian Mbappé scores in 11th consecutive game

The Frenchman keeps finding the net in this season

Real Madrid clinched an away victory over Getafe in round nine of the Spanish La Liga. The only goal of the match was scored by Kylian Mbappé.

Xabi Alonso's men managed to break the deadlock only after their opponents were reduced to ten men. Allan Nyom had just come onto the pitch, but moments later he was headed straight back to the dressing room after seeing red.

Almost immediately after, Mbappé latched onto a pass from Güler and fired a powerful shot past the goalkeeper — 0:1. Real Madrid held onto top spot and maintained a two-point lead over Barcelona ahead of their head-to-head clash next round.

Remarkably, the French striker has now scored in 11 consecutive matches for club and country. With 10 goals, Mbappé leads the La Liga scoring charts.