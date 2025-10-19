Prediction on game Total under 2.5 Odds: 1.75 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

On October 20th, in the opening round of the AFC Champions League, Emirati side Sharjah will host Iran's Tractor on their home turf. Dive into the details on both teams and their form below.

Match preview

Sharjah made a solid start to their Champions League campaign: the Serbian manager Miloš Milojević led his side to a thrilling 4-3 victory over Qatar's Al-Gharafa, followed by a draw against another Qatari team, Al-Sadd. This can definitely be considered a positive outcome for the Emirati club.

Heading into this fixture, Al-Sharjah are in high spirits after a 2-0 win over Al-Dhafra. Still, the team faced some early-season struggles and currently sits just 10th in the UAE Pro League standings with 7 points.

As for Iranian outfit Tractor, they've so far only faced UAE clubs in the Champions League, claiming a point in both outings—first against Shabab Al Ahli (1-1), then Al Wahda.

Overall, Dragan Skočić's squad has been no stranger to draws this season: out of nine matches across all competitions, five have ended level. They're even riding a run of three consecutive goalless draws at the moment.

Match facts and head-to-head

Both teams have scored in five of their last seven matches.

Al-Sharjah are unbeaten in their last three fixtures.

Tractor, meanwhile, are unbeaten in their last seven matches.

Tractor have kept clean sheets in each of their last three games.

These teams have met three times before: each has one win, with one draw between them—underscoring just how evenly matched they are.

Probable lineups

Sharjah: Habib - Aldhanhani, Katinić, Jo, Petrović - Guilherme Biro, Poblete, Coronado, Taarabt - Manaj, Caio

Habib - Aldhanhani, Katinić, Jo, Petrović - Guilherme Biro, Poblete, Coronado, Taarabt - Manaj, Caio Tractor: Beiranvand - Esmaeilifar, Sedlar, Khalizadeh, Naderi - Shiri, Khamrobekov, Postonjski, Hashemnejad - Hosseinzadeh, Štrkalj

Prediction

I expect a low-scoring affair, as is often the case with Tractor matches—they know how to keep things tight at the back, but don't offer too much in attack either. My prediction: under 2.5 goals.