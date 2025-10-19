No mercy shown: referee sends off Getafe player one minute after he enters the pitch
Another Getafe player was sent off later in the match
Football news Today, 16:51Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
The 9th-round clash between Getafe and Real Madrid delivered a striking moment: Getafe defender Allan Nyom was shown a straight red card just one minute after stepping onto the field.
Details: The player came on as a substitute in the 77th minute, but by the 78th, he was sent off for a reckless foul on Vinicius Junior.
Later in the game, Getafe striker Alex Sancris also saw red, picking up a second yellow for another foul on Vinicius.
Reminder: Xabi Alonso was furious over insults coming from the Getafe bench.