No mercy shown: referee sends off Getafe player one minute after he enters the pitch

The 9th-round clash between Getafe and Real Madrid delivered a striking moment: Getafe defender Allan Nyom was shown a straight red card just one minute after stepping onto the field.

Details: The player came on as a substitute in the 77th minute, but by the 78th, he was sent off for a reckless foul on Vinicius Junior.

Later in the game, Getafe striker Alex Sancris also saw red, picking up a second yellow for another foul on Vinicius.

📸 - Real Madrid were REALLY struggling this evening but then Vinicius Jr came on and got them 2 red cards.



WHAT AN IMPACT!

