On October 20, 2025, the group stage of the AFC Champions League’s West Zone will feature an exciting showdown between Al-Wahda (Abu Dhabi) and Al-Duhail (Doha).

Key match facts and head-to-head history:

The teams have met only twice before.

Al-Duhail have won both previous encounters against Al-Wahda.

Al-Wahda are currently on a 23-match unbeaten run.

Al-Duhail have lost just once in their last five matches.

Al-Wahda have picked up 4 points from their first two group games and sit 4th in the standings.

Al-Duhail have just 1 point and are 9th in the table.

Match preview:

The clash will take place at Al Nahyan Stadium in the UAE capital and could prove decisive in shaping the group standings.

Al-Wahda approach this fixture in high spirits — the team have been impressive at home and always look to capitalize on the backing of their supporters. Under their coach, they tend to play pragmatic football, prioritizing defensive solidity and quick transitions down the flanks. Their forward is particularly dangerous, ready to pounce on any defensive lapse near the penalty area.

Al-Duhail, on the other hand, are still searching for the perfect balance between attacking flair and defensive consistency. The Qatari side remains one of the most entertaining teams in the tournament: they score frequently but are also prone to conceding. The main threat for the hosts is the visitors’ quick, intricate build-up play and their ability to exploit space behind the defensive line.

Head-to-head history favors Al-Duhail — Al-Wahda have yet to claim a win over their Qatari rivals. However, the hosts’ current form and home advantage give them hope for revenge. Bookmakers rate the chances at roughly 45% for an Al-Wahda win, 24% for a draw, and 31% for an away victory. There’s also a strong likelihood that both teams will find the net.

Probable lineups:

Alshamsi, Amaral, Ogbu, Pimenta, Zouhir, Jadsom, Ghorbani, Diarra, Tadic, Krupzky, Khrbin. Al-Duhail: Burke, Bamba, Sabaly, Al-Jassem, Ghazy, Sabet, Saeed, Al-Saffar, Mohammed, Belmadi, Junior.

Match prediction:

A high-scoring clash is expected between Al-Wahda and Al-Duhail, with both teams likely to get on the scoresheet. Al-Wahda often play open football at home, scoring and conceding in almost every match, while Al-Duhail’s defense tends to be shaky on the road. Given the attacking quality on both sides and the importance of this AFC Champions League fixture, the bet on “both teams to score – yes” looks justified.