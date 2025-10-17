ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football Bundesliga Germany Predictions Mainz vs Bayer prediction, H2H and probable lineups – 18 October 2025

Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
Mainz 05 vs Bayer Leverkusen prediction https://x.com/bayer04_en/status/1968720687167598879
Mainz 05 Mainz 05
Bundesliga Germany (Round 7) 18 oct 2025, 09:30
- : -
Germany, Mainz, MEWA Arena
Bayer Leverkusen Bayer Leverkusen
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
One of the matches of the 7th round of the German championship will be played on Saturday at the MEWA Arena in Mainz, where the local Mainz side will host Bayer Leverkusen. I'm offering a bet on the outcome of this clash with solid chances for success.

Match preview

Mainz approach the upcoming match in a very poor frame of mind. In the previous round, Bo Henriksen's team suffered a crushing 0-4 defeat to Hamburg—already their second Bundesliga loss in a row. The start of the season has been disastrous for Mainz: after six rounds, the team has just four points and sits 16th in the table.

Mainz have been particularly weak at home. The team has failed to win on their own turf for eight matches in a row. This season, they've played three home games, lost all of them, failed to score a single goal, and conceded four.

Bayer, on the other hand, are in impressive form. The team is unbeaten in their last eight matches across all competitions. Their last loss dates back to the opening Bundesliga round, when the "Pharmacists" fell 1-2 to Hoffenheim.

In the previous round, Bayer confidently defeated Union Berlin 2-0 and remain in high spirits. They currently occupy fifth place with 11 points and will be eager to extend their successful run against an inconsistent Mainz.

Match facts and head-to-head

  • In four of the last six matches, fewer than three goals were scored.
  • Both teams have scored in eight of the last nine matches.
  • In their last ten head-to-head encounters, Bayer hold a clear advantage—Leverkusen have won six times. Mainz have claimed victory only twice, while two matches ended in a draw.
  • Their last meeting ended in a 2-2 draw.

Probable lineups

  • Mainz: Riess - Costa, Hanche-Olsen, Kohr - Nordin, Amiri, Sano, Mwene - Nebel, Lee, Hollerbach
  • Bayer: Flekken - Badé, Andrich, Tapsoba - Vasquez, Garcia, Fernandez, Grimaldo - Tillman, Poku, Kofane

Prediction

Given the teams' current form and Mainz's poor home record, it's logical to assume that Bayer have the edge. That's why my prediction is a win for Leverkusen, especially since the odds on this outcome look very attractive.

