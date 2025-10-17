ES ES FR FR
Crystal Palace vs Bournemouth prediction, H2H and probable lineups – 18 October 2025

Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
https://x.com/CPFC/status/1978158865398014033
Crystal Palace Crystal Palace
English Premier League (Round 8) 18 oct 2025, 10:00
- : -
England, London, Selhurst Park
Bournemouth Bournemouth
One of the headline clashes of Premier League matchweek 8 is set for Saturday at Selhurst Park in London, where Crystal Palace will host Bournemouth. Here’s our expert prediction for this intriguing fixture.

Match preview

Crystal Palace have enjoyed a brilliant start to the season, delivering consistent and confident performances. Under Oliver Glasner, the Eagles had gone 12 consecutive Premier League matches unbeaten before their impressive run was finally halted last round—Everton snatched a late winner to hand Palace a rare defeat.

The Londoners are especially formidable at home: Selhurst Park has become a fortress, with the Eagles boasting a 13-match unbeaten streak on their own turf. Any visiting side knows they’re in for a tough test here.

Bournemouth have also caught the eye early in the campaign. Andoni Iraola’s men have lost only once—in the opening round to Liverpool (2-4)—and are now unbeaten in six straight Premier League fixtures.

The breakout star so far has been Ghanaian winger Antoine Semenyo. His brace in the last match secured another victory for the Cherries, taking his tally to six goals and three assists in just eight league appearances. Bournemouth fans will be hoping Semenyo continues to lead by example as the season progresses.

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Both teams have scored in four of Crystal Palace’s last five matches.
  • Crystal Palace have opened the scoring in each of their last five games.
  • Bournemouth are unbeaten in their last five matches.
  • In the last ten head-to-head meetings, Crystal Palace have the edge: five wins, Bournemouth have claimed three, and two matches have ended in a draw.
  • The most recent encounter between these sides finished in a 0-0 stalemate.

Probable lineups

  • Crystal Palace: Henderson – Richards, Lacroix, Guehi – Munoz, Wharton, Hughes, Mitchell – Sarr, Pino, Mateta
  • Bournemouth: Petrovic – Hill, Diakité, Senesi, Truffert – Adams, Scott, Kluivert – Brooks, Semenyo, Evanilson

Prediction

None of the last nine meetings between these two sides have produced more than two goals in a game. Given this trend, another low-scoring affair seems likely, so my prediction is under 3 total goals.

