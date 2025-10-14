ES ES FR FR
Fulham vs Arsenal prediction, H2H and probable lineups – 18 October 2025

Luis Torres Dailysports's expert
Fulham vs Arsenal prediction Photo: https://x.com/FulhamFC/Author unknownn
Fulham Fulham
English Premier League (Round 8) 18 oct 2025, 12:30
- : -
England, London, Craven Cottage
Arsenal Arsenal
On October 18, 2025, in the 8th round of the English Premier League, London will host a riveting and fiercely contested derby as Fulham welcomes Arsenal. Kick-off is set for 18:30 Central European Time. Let's take a closer look at a bet on both teams' scoring potential in this matchup.

Fulham

Fulham enters this crucial clash against Arsenal on the back of two consecutive away defeats, both by a 1-3 scoreline against Aston Villa and Bournemouth. Currently, the Cottagers sit 14th in the league table with 8 points. However, at home, Fulham has looked much more assured: they remain unbeaten on their own turf this season, notching up 4 wins and 1 draw across all competitions. Notable home successes include league victories over Leeds and Brentford, as well as a draw with Manchester United, while in the EFL Cup, Fulham knocked out Bristol City and Cambridge United to reach the round of 16.

Recent home encounters against Arsenal also favor Fulham: in their last two meetings at Craven Cottage, the hosts have avoided defeat—winning 2-1 in 2023 and drawing 1-1 last season.

Arsenal

Arsenal have been in excellent form at the start of the season. Their last defeat came back in September against Liverpool, after which the Gunners went on a seven-match unbeaten run across all competitions, claiming six wins and drawing just once. Their defensive solidity has been particularly impressive—during this stretch, Arsenal have conceded only twice, against Newcastle and Manchester City.

In their last two matches, Arsenal kept clean sheets, winning both by a 2-0 scoreline. In the Champions League, they dispatched Olympiacos and continue to boast a perfect record, while in the league, they overcame West Ham in the previous round. These strong results have propelled Arsenal to the top of the table, capitalizing on Liverpool's recent slip-ups.

Head-to-head clashes with Fulham are traditionally fiercely contested. In the last six meetings between the sides, Arsenal hold a narrow edge with three wins, two draws, and one defeat. Notably, both teams have found the net in five of those six encounters.

Probable lineups

  • Fulham: Leno, Castagne, Andersen, Bassey, Diop, Cairney, Berge, Wilson, Sessegnon, Iwobi, Chukwueze.
  • Arsenal: Raya, Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori, Rice, Eze, Zubimendi, Trossard, Saka, Gyökeres.

Key facts and head-to-head

  • Fulham have won 6 of their last 7 home matches.
  • Both teams have scored in 3 of Fulham's last 4 matches.
  • Arsenal have won 6 of their last 7 matches.
  • Arsenal have won 5 of their last 6 away games.
  • 5 of Arsenal's last 6 matches have seen under 2.5 goals.
  • Arsenal are unbeaten in 9 of their last 10 head-to-head meetings.
  • 5 of the last 6 head-to-heads have featured over 2.5 goals.
  • Both teams have scored in 6 of the last 7 head-to-head meetings.

Fulham vs Arsenal prediction

This upcoming London derby promises to be a high-stakes showdown between two sides who traditionally deliver tense and entertaining football. Head-to-head clashes between Fulham and Arsenal often feature plenty of goals. Given the current form of both teams and their attacking quality—especially in these direct encounters—expect an open game with scoring opportunities at both ends. My pick for this one: both teams to score at odds of 1.99.

