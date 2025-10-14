Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 1.97 Melbet Bonus 4.93 Bet now

On 18 October 2025, as part of Matchday 8 in the English Premier League, Manchester City will host Everton at the Etihad Stadium. Kick-off is scheduled for 16:00 Central European Time. Let’s take a closer look at the goalscoring potential in this clash.

Manchester City

Manchester City approach this upcoming fixture in outstanding form. The team has gone unbeaten for a month across all competitions, racking up a seven-game streak with five wins and two draws. Notably, in both of those draws, City let victory slip in the dying moments—against Arsenal in the league and against Monaco in the Champions League. In the Premier League standings, Guardiola’s men sit fifth, just three points adrift of leaders Arsenal. City’s home form is equally impressive: in their last three games at the Etihad, they’ve claimed emphatic victories, netting 10 goals and conceding just once.

Erling Haaland deserves special mention, as the Norwegian is in sensational form at the start of the season. He leads the team’s scoring charts with nine league goals and one assist. Haaland has also shone for his national team: he notched a hat-trick in his latest outing and, just a month ago, scored five in a single match. His prolific scoring is vital for City and significantly boosts their attacking threat.

When it comes to head-to-head home encounters with Everton, City have a clear upper hand. At the Etihad, the Citizens are unbeaten in their last seven matches against Everton, with five wins and two draws. Their most recent meeting in Manchester, which took place last season, ended in a 1-1 stalemate.

Everton

Everton have made a solid start to the season. After seven rounds, they sit eighth in the table with 11 points, just five behind the leaders. However, their momentum has dipped recently: only one win in their last five matches, with two defeats—one against Liverpool in the local derby and another against Wolves in the EFL Cup, where they were knocked out in the round of 16. In the league, Everton have lost just twice so far.

This fixture is given extra spice by Jack Grealish’s summer move from Manchester City to Everton. In his first month in the Premier League, Grealish was named Player of the Month, and this showdown against his former club is sure to be a statement occasion, raising expectations for a high-energy performance from him.

Historically, Everton have struggled in head-to-heads with City: in their last five meetings, they’ve managed just one draw, losing the other four—three of those defeats without scoring.

Probable lineups

Manchester City: Donnarumma, O'Riley, Dias, Gvardiol, Matheus Nunes, Nico Gonzalez, Savinho, Reijnders, Foden, Bobb, Haaland.

Everton: Pickford, Mykolenko, Iroegbunam, Tarkowski, O'Brien, Gueye, Garner, Dewsbury-Hall, Ndiaye, Dibling, Barry.

Interesting facts and head-to-head stats

Manchester City have won 3 of their last 4 matches.

Manchester City have won 10 of their last 12 home games.

Manchester City have scored first in 16 of their last 17 matches.

Everton have failed to win 4 of their last 5 matches.

Everton have lost 3 of their last 4 away fixtures.

Both teams have scored in 3 of Everton’s last 4 matches.

Manchester City have won 8 of the last 10 head-to-head meetings.

5 of the last 7 head-to-head matches have seen under 2.5 goals.

Manchester City vs Everton prediction

Both teams come into this match in decent form, but after the international break, players will need to readjust to club football’s rhythm. Manchester City will look to assert their dominance at home and extend their winning run, while Everton aim to break their poor streak against the Citizens. With Jack Grealish set to play a pivotal role against his former team, expect a lively contest with goals at both ends. My prediction for this match: both teams to score, with odds at 1.97.