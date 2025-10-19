Former Real and Everton player Royston Drenthe suffers stroke and is hospitalized

The Dutchman is in serious condition

Steven Perez Dailysports's expert

Sad news coming from the Netherlands.

Details: Former Real Madrid footballer Royston Drenthe has been hospitalized after suffering a stroke.

Wishing him a full and speedy recovery. 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/EfYlS9L3Fl — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) October 19, 2025

Drenthe played for Real Madrid from 2007 to 2012, and also featured for English side Everton and Dutch club Feyenoord.

