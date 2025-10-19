Former Real and Everton player Royston Drenthe suffers stroke and is hospitalized
The Dutchman is in serious condition
Football news Today, 13:41Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
https://x.com/MadridXtra/status/1979953584403063100
Sad news coming from the Netherlands.
Details: Former Real Madrid footballer Royston Drenthe has been hospitalized after suffering a stroke.
Drenthe played for Real Madrid from 2007 to 2012, and also featured for English side Everton and Dutch club Feyenoord.
