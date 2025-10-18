ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football LaLiga Predictions Alavés vs Valencia prediction, H2H and probable lineups – 20 October 2025

Luis Torres Dailysports's expert
Deportivo Alaves vs Valencia prediction Photo: https://x.com/Alaves/Author unknownn
Deportivo Alaves Deportivo Alaves
LaLiga Spain (Round 9) 20 oct 2025, 15:00
- : -
Spain, Vitoria, Estadio Mendizorroza
Valencia Valencia
On October 20, 2025, as part of Matchday 9 in the Spanish La Liga, Alavés will host Valencia. Kick-off is scheduled for 21:00 Central European Time. Let's take a closer look at the teams' attacking prospects for this clash.

Alavés

Last season, Alavés fought for survival until the very last round, but at the start of this new campaign, the team has shown much more stability and confidence. After eight matches played, Alavés have recorded three wins, three losses, and two draws, placing them in 10th place in the standings with 11 points. In their most recent outing, Alavés defeated Elche 3-1 at home, breaking a three-match winless streak.

Their home form is equally impressive – in four home games this season, Alavés have picked up two wins, one draw, and suffered just one defeat. The team is especially dominant in head-to-head home fixtures against Valencia: Alavés have not lost to this opponent on their own turf for seven consecutive matches, notching up five wins and two draws.

Valencia

Valencia have had a disastrous start to the current season and are clearly struggling for form. Across eight matches, they've managed just two home wins, against Getafe and Athletic Bilbao. Two more games ended in draws, while the other four saw Valencia come up short. Their winless streak now stands at three: first a 2-2 draw with Espanyol, then back-to-back 1-2 losses to Girona and Real Oviedo.

Their away form is especially concerning. In four away games, Valencia have only managed one draw, losing the other three, including a heavy 0-6 defeat to Barcelona.

Head-to-head matchups with Alavés have also been rough for "Los Che." In the last five meetings between these sides, Valencia have picked up just one draw and lost the other four. Their last victory over Alavés dates back to 2023.

Probable lineups

  • Alavés: Sivera, Jony, Tenaglia, Pacheco, Yusi, Blanco, Vicente, Ibañez, Aleñá, Rebbach, Boyé.
  • Valencia: Agirrezabala, Gayà, Copete, Tárrega, Foulquier, López, Santamaría, Guerra, Rioja, Danjuma, Duro.

Key facts and head-to-head

  • Alavés have failed to win 3 of their last 4 matches.
  • Both teams have scored in 3 of Alavés' last 4 matches.
  • Valencia have failed to win 4 of their last 5 matches.
  • 5 of Valencia's last 6 matches have seen over 2.5 goals.
  • Valencia have lost 4 of their last 5 away matches.
  • Both teams have scored in 3 of Valencia's last 4 matches.
  • Alavés have won 4 of the last 5 head-to-head meetings.
  • Alavés have won 3 of the last 4 head-to-head home matches.
  • 5 of the last 6 head-to-head matches have featured under 2.5 goals.

Alavés vs Valencia match prediction

Alavés have started the season well and look confident, especially in home games. Their stats against Valencia, both at home and in recent encounters, are excellent. Valencia, on the other hand, have had a poor start to the season: the team is winless in three straight and have yet to claim a single away victory. Given both teams' current form and their recent head-to-head record, a hard-fought battle is expected. It's also worth noting that both sides have been trading goals with their opponents in recent matches, so there’s every reason to expect goals here as well. My pick for this match is over 1.5 goals at odds of 1.47.

Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores