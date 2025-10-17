Prediction on game Total over 2.5 Odds: 1.96 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

One of the marquee clashes of Serie A’s Matchday 7 will unfold on Sunday at the iconic San Siro, where AC Milan hosts Fiorentina. We’re offering a bet on goals in this encounter, with solid odds for success.

Match preview

Milan are in outstanding form. Massimiliano Allegri’s men have suffered just one loss since the start of the season, and that was way back on opening day against Cremonese (1-2). In the last two rounds, the Rossoneri faced top-tier opposition: first, they edged out Napoli 2-1, then endured a tough trip to Turin to face Juventus—a match that ended goalless, 0-0.

During the international break, Milan suffered a major blow when key player Adrien Rabiot picked up an injury while on duty with the French national team. Christian Pulisic and Rafael Leão have also sustained knocks, putting their participation in serious doubt for this fixture.

Things couldn’t be more different for Fiorentina. Under new head coach Stefano Pioli, the team has struggled to find its rhythm. While they’ve impressed in the Conference League, sweeping aside their rivals there, their Serie A campaign has been far less convincing.

In the last round, Fiorentina lost 1-2 to Roma and currently sit 17th, perilously close to the relegation zone—a shocking position for a club of their stature.

Match facts and head-to-head

Milan are unbeaten in their last six matches across all competitions.

Milan have scored first in five of their last six outings.

Three of Fiorentina’s last five matches have featured fewer than three goals.

In their last ten meetings, Milan hold a clear advantage with six victories. Fiorentina have won three times, and one match ended in a draw.

The most recent encounter between these sides ended in a 2-2 draw.

Probable lineups

Milan: Maignan – Tomori, Gabbia, Pavlović – Saelemaekers, Fofana, Modrić, Ricci, Estupiñán – Nkunku, Giménez

Maignan – Tomori, Gabbia, Pavlović – Saelemaekers, Fofana, Giménez Fiorentina: De Gea – Pongračić, Mari, Ranieri – Dodô, Mandragora, Caviglia, Fazzini, Gosens – Gudmundsson, Piccoli

Prediction

I expect an action-packed contest—these sides almost always serve up attacking football when they meet. Fiorentina’s defensive woes make it logical to anticipate plenty of goals. My prediction: over 2.5 total goals, with a rather attractive odds offering.