One of the standout fixtures of Serie A’s Matchday 7 will take place on Sunday, October 19, at the Unipol Domus, where Cagliari will host Bologna. Here’s my tip for the likely winner in this clash, with a high chance of success.

Match preview

Cagliari have made a decent start to the current campaign. In the opening round, they drew with Fiorentina (1-1), then narrowly lost to Napoli (0-1), before stringing together two consecutive victories.

However, Fabio Pisacane’s side have lost momentum in recent rounds: a defeat to Inter (0-2) and a draw with Udinese (1-1) have dropped them to mid-table. At present, the Islanders sit 11th, but a win in this upcoming match could significantly boost their position.

Bologna are enjoying even better form. Under Vincenzo Italiano, the team has lost just twice in Serie A—both times by a 1-0 scoreline to Roma and Milan. Right before the international break, the Rossoblù swept aside Pisa with a commanding 4-0 victory.

Currently, Bologna have 10 points and occupy seventh place, trailing leaders Napoli by just five points. Notably, Andrea Belotti remains sidelined as he continues his recovery from injury. Nevertheless, the squad has already shown they can deliver results, even without their main striker.

Match facts and head-to-head

Cagliari have conceded a goal in each of their last four matches.

Bologna are unbeaten in their last three games.

In the last ten head-to-head encounters, Bologna have had the upper hand, winning six times. Cagliari have celebrated three victories, with one match ending in a draw.

Bologna won the most recent meeting between these sides 2-1.

Probable lineups

Cagliari: Caprile – Zappa, Pedro, Luperto – Palestra, Adopo, Prati, Folorunsho, Obert – Esposito, Borrelli

Caprile – Zappa, Pedro, Luperto – Palestra, Adopo, Prati, Folorunsho, Obert – Esposito, Borrelli Bologna: Skorupski – Zortea, Heggem, Lucumi, Miranda – Moro, Freuler, Odgaard – Orsolini, Cambiaghi, Castro

Prediction

Given the current form of both teams, I believe Vincenzo Italiano’s men are poised for victory. Bologna are in excellent shape right now, and I doubt Cagliari will be able to put them under serious pressure. My prediction: a win for Bologna.