Getafe vs Real Madrid prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 19, 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Getafe vs Real Madrid prediction Photo: footballwhispers.com / Author unknown
Getafe Getafe
LaLiga Spain (Round 9) 19 oct 2025, 15:00
- : -
Spain, Getafe, Coliseum
Real Madrid Real Madrid
One of the fixtures of La Liga's Matchday 9 will unfold on Sunday evening at the Coliseum Alfonso Pérez in Getafe, where the local side will host Real Madrid. I’m offering a bet on the outcome of this clash with a strong chance for a successful result.

Match preview

José Bordalás’ men started the season confidently, but by the ninth round, they’ve hit a patch of inconsistency. Since their mid-September win over Oviedo, the club has failed to win in four consecutive matches, picking up just two points. This has affected their league standing — Getafe now sit 11th, teetering between mid-table and the lower half of the pack.

The team traditionally relies on a compact defensive setup and aggression in midfield, but against the giants, this approach only yields limited results. Getafe have lost their last seven straight meetings with Real, and last season fell narrowly at home — 0-1.

Los Blancos lead La Liga but are feeling the heat from Barcelona, who play a day earlier. Real face a packed week ahead — after Getafe, they take on Juventus in the Champions League before a blockbuster El Clásico clash with Barcelona. As a result, we could see some light rotation and a controlled tempo in this fixture.

Xabi Alonso’s squad has good depth, but five defenders are currently sidelined through injury, including Rüdiger, Carvajal, and Mendy. This could force the coach to deploy Valverde at right-back. The good news: Mbappé and Mastantuono are back and both expected to start. Despite the personnel setbacks, Real remain favorites thanks to their squad depth and attacking prowess.

Probable lineups

  • Getafe: Soria, Djené, Abqar, Duarte, Femenía, Milla, Arambarri, Rico, Martín, Liso, Mayoral
  • Real Madrid: Courtois, Valverde, Militão, Asensio, Carreras, Güler, Tchouaméni, Bellingham, Mastantuono, Mbappé, Vinícius

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Real have beaten Getafe in each of their last seven encounters.
  • Getafe haven’t won in La Liga since September 13.
  • Mbappé and Mastantuono have returned to the squad and are ready to start.

Prediction

Even with defensive injuries and potential energy-saving ahead of the Champions League, Real are clear favorites for this match. Getafe will fight and scrap, but the visitors’ attacking quality — especially with Mbappé back — should prove decisive. Our prediction: “Real Madrid to win with a -1 handicap” at odds of 1.72.

