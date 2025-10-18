Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 1.72 Melbet Bonus 4.93 Bet now

One of the matches of the 9th round of the Spanish championship will take place on Sunday at the Ciudad de Valencia stadium in Valencia, where the local side, Levante, will host Rayo Vallecano. I'm backing a bet on goals in this clash, considering both teams form and the nature of their head-to-head encounters.

Match preview

Julian Calero's men have managed to improve their results compared to the start of the season: after three defeats in the opening rounds, the team has lost only once in their last five matches — and that was against Real Madrid. The win over Oviedo before the break boosted the squad's morale and also allowed them to climb to 13th in the table.

The Valencians have shown consistent attacking output, especially in recent rounds, but remain extremely vulnerable at the back — having conceded 14 goals. Levante are still searching for their first home win of the season, which will serve as extra motivation to break that streak in this round.

Rayo also went through a rough patch — six matches without a win — but broke that run with a surprise victory over Real Sociedad. That result allowed the Madrid side to distance themselves from the relegation zone, collecting three vital points that were badly needed psychologically.

Interestingly, both of Rayo's wins this season have come away from home — it seems the club is more comfortable playing without the pressure of their own fans. However, Rayo have their own defensive issues: they've kept a clean sheet just once in eight rounds.

Probable lineups

Levante : Ryan, Toljan, De la Fuente, Moreno, Sanchez, Arriaga, Vencedor, Alvarez Rivera, Brugue, Etta-Eyong, Romero

: Ryan, Toljan, De la Fuente, Moreno, Sanchez, Arriaga, Vencedor, Alvarez Rivera, Brugue, Etta-Eyong, Romero Rayo Vallecano: Batalla, Ratiu, Lejeune, Siss, Chavarria, Valentin, Lopez, De Frutos, Garcia, Palazon, Aleman

Match facts and head-to-head

Both teams have scored in 12 of Levante's last 16 La Liga matches.

The 'Over 2.5 goals' bet has landed in four of the last five meetings between these sides.

Both teams have found the net in each of the last seven head-to-head clashes in La Liga.

Prediction

Both teams come into this match with inconsistent but entertaining results. Levante are consistently involved in high-scoring games but almost always concede, while Rayo tend to attack more sharply on the road than at home. The head-to-head stats support the trend of both teams scoring. Therefore, the optimal bet for this game is 'Both teams to score' at odds of 1.72.