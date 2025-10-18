Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 1.93 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

One of the fixtures of Serie A's Matchday 7 will take place on Sunday at the iconic San Siro, where local giants Milan host Fiorentina. I’m tipping this clash to feature goals on both ends, presenting a solid opportunity for a successful wager.

Match preview

Milan have made an assured start to the season, consistently collecting points while displaying a sturdy defensive setup. At home, Massimiliano Allegri’s side plays with attacking aggression, but defensive lapses remain an occasional issue, as evidenced by regular goals conceded. Given injury problems, the coach has been actively rotating his squad, finding effective combinations on the pitch.

Despite a setback against Juventus, Milan remain among the league leaders and continue to create scoring chances with regularity. It’s worth noting that while they score consistently, they rarely net more than two goals per game. This points to a well-structured, pragmatic attacking approach, though defensive improvement is still needed.

Fiorentina, on the other hand, are struggling, with a six-match winless streak in the league underscoring their current woes. Pioli’s side shows plenty of fighting spirit, but defensive instability and poor finishing are hampering their results even in closely contested games. The Viola look especially vulnerable away from home, where they concede in nearly every match.

Nevertheless, the visitors try to play on the front foot and don’t shy away from pressing even on the road. Fiorentina do find the net regularly — albeit usually only once per game — demonstrating potential up front. The real question is whether they can contain Milan’s attack, especially given their defensive absences.

Probable lineups

Milan : Maignan, Gabbia, Tomori, Pavlović, Bartesaghi, Fofana, Modrić, Rabiot, Saelemaekers, Pulisic, Jiménez

: Maignan, Gabbia, Tomori, Pavlović, Bartesaghi, Fofana, Modrić, Rabiot, Saelemaekers, Pulisic, Jiménez Fiorentina: De Gea, Mari, Pongračić, Ranieri, Dodô, Fazzini, Mandragora, Caviglia, Gosens, Gudmundsson, Kean

Match facts and head-to-head

Both teams have scored in 7 of Milan’s last 9 Serie A home matches.

Fiorentina have failed to win in 9 of their last 11 away league games.

At least three goals were scored in 6 of the previous 8 head-to-heads at San Siro.

Prediction

Both teams come into this fixture motivated, but in differing form. Milan are consistently converting their chances but remain vulnerable at the back, especially against sides that press aggressively. Fiorentina are inconsistent but regularly get on the scoresheet and can capitalize on the hosts’ mistakes. I expect goals from both teams and recommend backing “Both teams to score” at 1.93.