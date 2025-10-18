Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 1.92 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

One of the matches of Serie A's 7th round will take place on Sunday at the "Giuseppe Sinigaglia" stadium in Como, where the local side Como will host Juventus. I'm backing a bet on goals in this encounter, with promising odds for success.

Match preview

Under the guidance of Cesc Fàbregas, Como are displaying mature and pragmatic football. The team feels confident at home, rarely conceding defeat, and builds its game on a solid defensive foundation, consistently allowing no more than one goal per match. However, the club also strives to be proactive in attack, scoring in nearly every home fixture.

Como’s form heading into the match inspires confidence: an unbeaten run and assured performances against opponents like Atalanta prove the team is ready to challenge even the favorites. That said, injuries in attack could affect their tactical flexibility up front, especially the absence of the suspended Rodriguez.

Igor Tudor’s Juventus remain unbeaten in Serie A, but three consecutive draws, including a scoreless stalemate with Milan, raise questions about their attacking consistency. Juventus do manage to find the net on the road, but rarely score more than once per game, suggesting a lack of cutting edge up front.

On the other hand, their defense is not flawless — on their travels, the Turin side regularly allows the opposition to get on the scoresheet. Despite all their ambitions, Juventus do not yet look like confident title contenders, especially away from home, where their performances appear labored and unconvincing.

Probable lineups

Como : Buté, Carlos, Ramon, Smolcic, da Cunha, Perrone, Baturina, Pas, Addai, Douvikas

: Buté, Carlos, Ramon, Smolcic, da Cunha, Perrone, Baturina, Pas, Addai, Douvikas Juventus: Di Gregorio, Gatti, Kelly, Kalulu, Cambiaso, McKennie, Locatelli, Rugani, Conceição, David, Yıldız

Match facts and head-to-head

Como are unbeaten in 9 of their last 10 home matches in Serie A.

Both teams have scored in 5 of Juventus’ last 7 away games.

Como have failed to keep a clean sheet in 11 of their last 14 home matches.

Prediction

Both teams are eager to play on the front foot and are committed to attacking football, especially in their current form. At the same time, neither can boast a reliable defense: Como concede frequently, while Juventus struggle to shut up shop on the road. All signs point to an open, entertaining match with goals at both ends. The recommended bet is "Both teams to score" at odds of 1.92.