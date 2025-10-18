ES ES FR FR
Tottenham vs Aston Villa prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 19, 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Tottenham vs Aston Villa prediction Photo: goal.com / Author unknown
Tottenham Tottenham
English Premier League (Round 8) 19 oct 2025, 09:00
- : -
England, London, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Aston Villa Aston Villa
Prediction on game Total over 2.5
Odds: 1.83
One of the fixtures of Premier League Matchday 8 will take place on Sunday, October 19, at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, where the local side Tottenham will host Aston Villa. I suggest betting on goals in this clash, as there’s a solid chance of success.

Match preview

Tottenham have been showing solid form in recent rounds, especially in away fixtures. Thomas Frank’s men are unbeaten in four straight matches and have managed two away wins in that span. However, home performances remain a weak spot for the Londoners — just one win in their last six Premier League matches on their own turf.

Nevertheless, the Spurs are holding firmly in the top three, trailing the leaders by just a narrow margin. The squad is well-balanced: boasting one of the league’s best defenses (only 5 goals conceded) while still posing a significant attacking threat. The injury factor remains crucial, especially up front — several key attackers are sidelined.

Aston Villa started the season poorly, but they are gradually getting back on track. After a rough start, the club has found form and are now unbeaten in four consecutive matches, including back-to-back home wins. The Birmingham side has climbed away from the bottom of the table and now sits five points clear of the relegation zone.

Unai Emery’s hallmark remains a pragmatic, closed style of play — Villa’s matches rarely see many goals, and it’s common for one of the teams to leave the pitch scoreless. However, the attacking unit is gaining momentum, and the forwards have started to find the net more regularly. Still, they haven’t managed an away win in their last four outings.

Probable lineups

  • Tottenham: Vicario, Udogie, Romero, van de Ven, Porro, Palhinha, Bentancur, Kudus, Odobert, Simons, Tel
  • Aston Villa: Martinez, Konsa, Mings, Cash, Torres, Bogarde, Kamara, McGinn, Rogers, Malen, Watkins

Match facts and head-to-head

  • At least 3 goals have been scored in 6 of the last 7 head-to-heads at Tottenham’s home ground.
  • Aston Villa have found the net in each of their last 8 Premier League visits to Spurs.
  • Tottenham have conceded in 8 of their last 9 home matches in the Premier League.

Prediction

Both sides come into the match in decent form, particularly in attack. Despite Aston Villa’s reputation for low-scoring games, they consistently score in London, while Spurs’ home defense remains vulnerable. I’m expecting an open match with goals from both teams. My pick: Over 2.5 goals at 1.83.

