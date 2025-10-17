ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Ligue 1 France Predictions Lorient vs Brest prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 19, 2025

Lorient vs Brest prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 19, 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Lorient vs Brest prediction Photo: ligue1.fr / Author unknown
Lorient Lorient
Ligue 1 France (Round 8) 19 oct 2025, 11:15
- : -
France, Lorient, Stade du Moustoir
Brest Brest
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total under 2.5
Odds: 1.95
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now

One of the key fixtures of Ligue 1's matchday 8 will take place this Sunday at the Stade du Moustoir in Lorient, where the local side hosts Brest. Both clubs sit mid-table, separated by just a single point, making this upcoming Brittany derby a particularly tantalizing prospect. I suggest betting on goals in this match, as the odds look promising for that outcome.

Match preview

Lorient has had mixed results this season, but their form at home has been notably stronger. Of their nine league goals, seven have been scored at the Stade du Moustoir, where they've won three of their last four matches. The Merlus’ success often hinges on scoring first—when they do, they rarely drop points.

Olivier Pantaloni’s men utilize quick transitions and press aggressively from the outset. However, injuries in defense and midfield could disrupt their balance. The loss of Isaak Touré is especially painful, compounded by injuries to Faïdiga and Adjei. Still, Lorient are always a threat at home, particularly in derbies, having won seven of their last nine encounters against Brest on their own turf.

Brest, on the other hand, started the season inconsistently but have shown significant improvement in October. Over the last three rounds, Éric Roy’s side has conceded just once, picking up two wins and a draw. Where their defense faltered early in the campaign, it has now become their main asset. Brest are also solid on the road, organized and disciplined in their defensive approach.

The team knows how to capitalize on their chances and are dangerous from set pieces. Ludovic Ajorque is in fine form, while goalkeeper Radosław Majecki has already registered two clean sheets. Brest have won the last two derbies against Lorient by a combined score of 5-0 and will be eager to build on that momentum. However, squad issues persist, with Balde, Toussaint, and Del Castillo all doubtful.

Probable lineups

  • Lorient: Mvogo; Meite, Talbi, Faye; Le Bris, Avom, Abergel, Kouassi; Makengo, Aiyegun; Bamba
  • Brest: Majecki; Lala, Chardonnet, Diaz, Locko; Chotard, Magnetti; Ebimbe, Doumbia, Diop; Ajorque

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Lorient have won seven of the last nine home derbies against Brest.
  • Brest have kept clean sheets in two of their last three league matches.
  • Only one point separates the teams in the Ligue 1 standings.

Prediction

Brest are in good form and will certainly look to take points, but Lorient are consistently strong at home. Expect a tense contest with few clear-cut chances, where neither side is likely to gain a decisive advantage.

Prediction on game Total under 2.5
Odds: 1.95
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea prediction English Premier League 18 oct 2025, 07:30 Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 18 October 2025 Nottingham Forest Odds: 2.01 Chelsea Recommended Mostbet
Lecce vs Sassuolo prediction Serie A Italy 18 oct 2025, 09:00 Lecce vs Sassuolo prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 18 October 2025 Lecce Odds: 1.75 Sassuolo Bet now Melbet
Mainz 05 vs Bayer Leverkusen prediction Bundesliga Germany 18 oct 2025, 09:30 Mainz vs Bayer prediction, H2H and probable lineups – 18 October 2025 Mainz 05 Odds: 2.45 Bayer Leverkusen Bet now Mostbet
AmaZulu FC vs Durban City prediction South African Betway Premiership 18 oct 2025, 09:30 South Africa Premier League: AmaZulu vs Durban City Prediction, Betting Tips and Odds AmaZulu FC Odds: 1.4 Durban City Recommended Melbet
Wolfsburg vs VfB Stuttgart prediction Bundesliga Germany 18 oct 2025, 09:30 Wolfsburg vs Stuttgart: Can Wolfsburg End Their Losing Streak? Wolfsburg Odds: 1.66 VfB Stuttgart Bet now 1xBet
Crystal Palace vs Bournemouth prediction English Premier League 18 oct 2025, 10:00 Crystal Palace vs Bournemouth prediction, H2H and probable lineups – 18 October 2025 Crystal Palace Odds: 1.46 Bournemouth Bet now 1xBet
Sunderland vs Wolverhampton prediction English Premier League 18 oct 2025, 10:00 Sunderland vs Wolverhampton prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 18, 2025 Sunderland Odds: 1.66 Wolverhampton Recommended Melbet
Manchester City vs Everton prediction English Premier League 18 oct 2025, 10:00 Manchester City vs Everton prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - 18 October 2025 Manchester City Odds: 1.65 Everton Bet now Mostbet
Burnley vs Leeds prediction English Premier League 18 oct 2025, 10:00 Burnley vs Leeds prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 18 October 2025 Burnley Odds: 1.92 Leeds Bet now 1xBet
Brighton vs Newcastle prediction English Premier League 18 oct 2025, 10:00 Brighton vs Newcastle prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 18 October 2025 Brighton Odds: 1.84 Newcastle Recommended Melbet
Barcelona vs Girona prediction LaLiga Spain 18 oct 2025, 10:15 Barcelona vs Girona prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 18, 2025 Barcelona Odds: 1.75 Girona Bet now Melbet
Dreams FC vs Nations FC prediction Premier League Ghana 18 oct 2025, 11:00 Ghana Premier League: Dreams FC vs Nations FC Prediction, Betting Tips and Odds Dreams FC Odds: 1.94 Nations FC Bet now 1xBet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores