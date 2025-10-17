Prediction on game Total under 2.5 Odds: 1.95 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

One of the key fixtures of Ligue 1's matchday 8 will take place this Sunday at the Stade du Moustoir in Lorient, where the local side hosts Brest. Both clubs sit mid-table, separated by just a single point, making this upcoming Brittany derby a particularly tantalizing prospect. I suggest betting on goals in this match, as the odds look promising for that outcome.

Match preview

Lorient has had mixed results this season, but their form at home has been notably stronger. Of their nine league goals, seven have been scored at the Stade du Moustoir, where they've won three of their last four matches. The Merlus’ success often hinges on scoring first—when they do, they rarely drop points.

Olivier Pantaloni’s men utilize quick transitions and press aggressively from the outset. However, injuries in defense and midfield could disrupt their balance. The loss of Isaak Touré is especially painful, compounded by injuries to Faïdiga and Adjei. Still, Lorient are always a threat at home, particularly in derbies, having won seven of their last nine encounters against Brest on their own turf.

Brest, on the other hand, started the season inconsistently but have shown significant improvement in October. Over the last three rounds, Éric Roy’s side has conceded just once, picking up two wins and a draw. Where their defense faltered early in the campaign, it has now become their main asset. Brest are also solid on the road, organized and disciplined in their defensive approach.

The team knows how to capitalize on their chances and are dangerous from set pieces. Ludovic Ajorque is in fine form, while goalkeeper Radosław Majecki has already registered two clean sheets. Brest have won the last two derbies against Lorient by a combined score of 5-0 and will be eager to build on that momentum. However, squad issues persist, with Balde, Toussaint, and Del Castillo all doubtful.

Probable lineups

Lorient : Mvogo; Meite, Talbi, Faye; Le Bris, Avom, Abergel, Kouassi; Makengo, Aiyegun; Bamba

: Mvogo; Meite, Talbi, Faye; Le Bris, Avom, Abergel, Kouassi; Makengo, Aiyegun; Bamba Brest: Majecki; Lala, Chardonnet, Diaz, Locko; Chotard, Magnetti; Ebimbe, Doumbia, Diop; Ajorque

Match facts and head-to-head

Lorient have won seven of the last nine home derbies against Brest.

Brest have kept clean sheets in two of their last three league matches.

Only one point separates the teams in the Ligue 1 standings.

Prediction

Brest are in good form and will certainly look to take points, but Lorient are consistently strong at home. Expect a tense contest with few clear-cut chances, where neither side is likely to gain a decisive advantage.