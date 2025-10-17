ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football Ligue 1 France Predictions Toulouse vs Metz prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 19, 2025

Toulouse vs Metz prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 19, 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Toulouse vs Metz prediction Photo: ligue1.fr / Author unknown
Toulouse Toulouse
Ligue 1 France (Round 8) 19 oct 2025, 11:15
- : -
France, Toulouse, Stadium Municipal
Metz Metz
One of the key fixtures of Ligue 1’s Matchday 8 will take place this Sunday at the Stadium de Toulouse, where the hosts will face Metz—the main underdog of the season’s opening stretch. I’m backing a bet on goals in this clash, with a strong chance of success.

Match preview

After a rough patch, Carles Martinez’s squad found their way back to winning ways—an away victory over Lyon (2-1) sent a clear signal about the club’s ambitions. In that game, Toulouse showcased their ability to exploit opponents’ weaknesses and maintain compactness in midfield. The team now sits comfortably mid-table and is just three points shy of the top five, keeping their European hopes alive.

At home, Toulouse play with a distinctly attacking mindset. They’ve scored in almost every match at their ground—even Paris Saint-Germain were put to the sword with three goals. However, the team rarely dominates the opening 45 minutes—12 of their last 13 home games saw them fail to lead at halftime, which points to their tendency to gradually ramp up the pressure as the match progresses.

Stéphane Le Mignan’s side has endured a disastrous start to the campaign. Metz are the only Ligue 1 club yet to record a win, with just two points on the board. Their overall level has been uncompetitive: a toothless attack, frequent defensive lapses, and a leaky back line—16 goals conceded, tying them for last place with Lorient.

Metz have been especially poor away from home—five consecutive defeats, each by at least a two-goal margin. Their most recent trip ended in a comprehensive 0-3 loss to Marseille, and they can’t even capitalize on the few chances they create up front. There’s little evidence to suggest Metz can stabilize, particularly against sides that know how to pile on the pressure.

Probable lineups

  • Toulouse: Restes, Sidibé, McKenzie, Nicolaisen, Kamanzi, Cresswell, Dønnum, Casseres, Sayer, Magri, Gboho
  • Metz: Fischer, Kouao, Yegbe, Gbamin, Traoré, Demenge, N’Guessan, Sané, Sabaly, Diallo

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Toulouse have scored at least two goals in each of their three home matches this season.
  • Metz have lost all of their Ligue 1 away games this campaign, conceding 2+ goals in each.
  • The last head-to-head at this stadium ended in a 3-0 win for Toulouse.

Prediction

Given Toulouse’s consistent scoring form at home and the visitors’ completely disorganized defense, it’s logical to expect at least two goals from the hosts. The bet on "Toulouse total over 1.5" at odds of 1.70 looks both statistically justified and highly reliable.

