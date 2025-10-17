ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football Bundesliga Germany Predictions Bayern vs Borussia Dortmund prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 18, 2025

Bayern vs Borussia Dortmund prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 18, 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund prediction Photo: dazn.com / Author unknown
Bayern Munich Bayern Munich
Bundesliga Germany (Round 7) 18 oct 2025, 12:30
- : -
Germany, Munich, Allianz Arena
Borussia Dortmund Borussia Dortmund
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
One of the headline fixtures of Bundesliga matchday 7 will take place this Saturday at the Allianz Arena in Munich, where Bayern host Borussia Dortmund. I'm backing a bet on high scoring in this clash, with solid odds for success.

Match preview

Bayern have stormed through the early weeks of the Bundesliga, winning all 7 rounds with a stunning goal difference of 25:3. Vincent Kompany's side are firing on all cylinders up front, while their defense remains one of the league's best. The Bavarians have been especially dominant at home, keeping clean sheets in their last five matches at the Allianz Arena.

The club continues to dictate the tempo in every game, even against top-tier opponents. Bayern have won confidently in 6 of their last 7 home league fixtures, and in their previous 18 outings at the Allianz Arena, they've scored at least twice every time. Kane and Olise are shining in attack, and the squad's depth allows them to cover for any absences.

Borussia Dortmund went into the international break with a 1-1 draw against Leipzig, which slightly slowed their pursuit of Bayern. Nevertheless, Niko Kovac's team hold second place and remain highly competitive, especially in attack. Dortmund have found the net in each of their last 14 Bundesliga matches.

On the road, they've traditionally performed well—seven away games without defeat, scoring at least twice in each. However, defensive issues persist: Borussia rarely keep a clean sheet and are always at risk of being punished against elite opposition.

Probable lineups

  • Bayern: Neuer, Boey, Tah, Upamecano, Laimer, Dias, Gnabry, Kimmich, Goretzka, Olise, Kane
  • Borussia Dortmund: Kobel, Schlotterbeck, Anton, Bensebaini, Couto, Nmecha, Sabitzer, Svensson, Adeyemi, Guirassy, Bayer

Match facts and head-to-head

  • In 7 of the last 8 head-to-head meetings in Munich, the teams have scored at least 4 goals.
  • Bayern have not conceded at home in their last 5 Bundesliga matches.
  • Borussia have scored at least 2 goals in their last 7 away league games.

Prediction

Realistically, both teams are in great form and favor an attacking approach. Considering Bayern's home dominance and Dortmund's strong away scoring, a thrilling encounter is on the cards.

