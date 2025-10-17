Prediction on game W1(-1.0) Odds: 1.58 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

One of the highlight fixtures of La Liga's Matchday 9 will take place on Saturday at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid, where the local side Atletico will take on Osasuna. I’m backing a result in this clash that offers great value and solid chances of success.

Match preview

Atletico Madrid have been displaying rather mixed form: their unbeaten run has now stretched to seven games, but they’ve been forced to settle for draws a bit too often. Diego Simeone’s men continue to show attacking consistency — with 15 goals scored, only two clubs in the league boast a better tally. However, dropped points mean Los Colchoneros are only fifth in the table, and the gap to Real Madrid is becoming more noticeable.

Home games have become a true fortress for Atletico. Not only are they picking up points, but they’re doing so convincingly: seven wins in their last eight La Liga home matches is an impressive argument. In addition, the Madrid side are extremely solid defensively in front of their home support, with opponents rarely finding a way past Jan Oblak.

Osasuna are delivering mixed results — their win over Getafe before the international break allowed the club to breathe a little easier, but overall instability remains. The team continues to hover between mid-table and the relegation zone, with their main issue being a lack of firepower — just seven goals in eight rounds.

Playing away from home is a particular Achilles’ heel for the Pamplona side. They’re winless in their last seven La Liga away games, and have yet to pick up a single point on the road this season. To make matters worse, their attack is virtually non-existent away from home — in three of their last four away matches, they failed to score at all.

Probable lineups

Atletico Madrid : Oblak, Llorente, Le Normand, Lenglet, Gantzko, Barrios, Koke, Gonzalez, Simeone, Griezmann, Alvarez

: Oblak, Llorente, Le Normand, Lenglet, Gantzko, Barrios, Koke, Gonzalez, Simeone, Griezmann, Alvarez Osasuna: Herrera, Boyomo, Catena, Cruz, Rosier, Moncayola, Torro, Gomez, Bretones, Munoz, Budimir

Match facts and head-to-head

Atletico have won 12 of their last 14 La Liga matches against Osasuna.

Osasuna have lost five of their last seven away league games.

Atletico have kept clean sheets in 10 of the last 14 head-to-head meetings.

Prediction

Given Atletico’s impressive home form, Osasuna’s away struggles, and the excellent head-to-head record, everything points to a dominant performance from the hosts. Expect a confident win for Los Colchoneros — quite possibly with another clean sheet.