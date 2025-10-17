ES ES FR FR
Barcelona vs Girona prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 18, 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Barcelona vs Girona prediction Photo: laliga.com / Author unknown
Barcelona Barcelona
LaLiga Spain (Round 9) 18 oct 2025, 10:15
- : -
Spain, Barcelona, Estadio Olimpico Lluis Companys
Girona Girona
Prediction on game Total over 3.5
Odds: 1.75
One of the fixtures of La Liga's Matchday 9 will take place on Saturday at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys in Barcelona, where the home side Barcelona will welcome Girona. I'm offering a pick on the outcome of this clash with promising chances of success.

Match preview

Barcelona started the season on a high, quickly hitting their stride and barely dropping points in the opening rounds. However, an unexpected loss to Sevilla rang alarm bells—not only did it end their winning streak, but it also exposed defensive frailties and finishing issues. Despite that, the club remains one of La Liga’s most prolific sides, and their recent home form inspires optimism.

However, Barcelona’s injury woes have seriously impacted their squad depth. Injuries to several key players, including Lewandowski and ter Stegen, have reduced Hansi Flick’s options, forcing him to rely on younger or less consistent performers. Even with their attacking firepower, this depleted lineup could affect their game control.

Girona managed to bounce back after a disastrous start, and their unbeaten run before the international break helped them climb out of the relegation zone. The team plays fearlessly, especially away from home, and consistently finds ways to score—they’ve netted in 8 of their last 9 La Liga away fixtures.

Despite clear defensive issues, Girona shows real grit. The club rarely suffers heavy defeats, even against stronger opposition, and always manages to put up a fight for the result. In the upcoming match, this could be a decisive factor regarding the handicap.

Probable lineups

  • Barcelona: Szczęsny, Koundé, Araújo, Cubarsí, Martin, de Jong, Pedri, Torres, López, Rashford, Rooney
  • Girona: Gazzaniga, Blind, Gibert, Hugo, Moreno, Witsel, Martin, A. Martínez, Asprilla, Vanat, Portu

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Girona have scored in 8 of their last 9 La Liga away matches.
  • Barcelona have won 6 of their last 7 home league games.
  • Over 2.5 goals were scored in 9 of Barcelona’s last 10 La Liga matches.

Prediction

Given the hosts’ injury problems and the visitors’ improved form, I expect Girona not to suffer a heavy defeat and to find their chance in front of the Blaugrana’s goal. Our pick for the match: Over 3.5 goals at odds of 1.75.

Prediction on game Total over 3.5
Odds: 1.75
