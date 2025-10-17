ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football Serie A Italy Predictions Roma vs Inter prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 18, 2025

Roma vs Inter prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 18, 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Roma vs Inter prediction Photo: legaseriea.it / Author unknown
Roma Roma
Serie A Italy (Round 7) 18 oct 2025, 14:45
- : -
Italy, Rome, Stadio Olimpico, Rome
Inter Inter
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
One of the marquee clashes of Serie A’s Matchday 7 will unfold this Saturday at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome, where the capital’s Roma host Inter. Let’s break down a betting angle with solid potential for a successful outcome.

Match preview

Gian Piero Gasperini’s side has been showcasing reliable and balanced football at the start of the season. Last round’s victory over Fiorentina marked Roma’s fifth Serie A win, once again underlining their defensive discipline—having conceded just their second goal of the campaign.

Roma are especially formidable at home, suffering only one defeat in their last ten Serie A fixtures at the Olimpico. In fact, eight of those opponents failed to breach Roma’s defense, turning their home ground into a true fortress.

The Milanese are in fine form themselves, coming off three consecutive wins and currently boasting the league’s most potent attack. However, Cristian Chivu’s men continue to struggle defensively, having conceded at least once in four of their last five outings.

Inter consistently find the net on the road, but victories have been harder to come by. Out of their last eleven away games in Serie A, Inter have won only four—and three of those triumphs came against bottom-of-the-table sides. When facing strong opposition away from home, they have yet to truly convince.

Probable lineups

  • Roma: Svilar, N’Dicka, Mancini, Celik, Franca, Kone, Cristante, Tsimikas, Baldanzi, Dovbyk, Soulé
  • Inter: Martinez, Akanji, Bastoni, de Vrij, Dumfries, Mkhitaryan, Barella, Frattesi, Dimarco, Lautaro, Bonny

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Roma have won 8 of their last 10 home matches in Serie A.
  • The Giallorossi kept clean sheets in 6 of their last 8 home games.
  • Inter have scored 2 or more goals in 6 of their last 7 away fixtures, but failed to win in 7 out of 11.

Prediction

Roma have set a high standard at the Olimpico, rarely dropping points at home—especially against top-tier opponents. Given Inter’s inconsistent away form, there’s every reason to believe the Milanese will have a tough time snatching all three points.

