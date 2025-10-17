Prediction on game W1(0) Odds: 1.66 Melbet Bonus 4.93 Bet now

One of the matches of the 8th round of the English Championship will take place on Saturday at the Stadium of Light in Sunderland, where the local side Sunderland will host Wolverhampton. Here’s a bet suggestion on the outcome of this clash with strong chances of success.

Match preview

Sunderland is gradually adapting to the demands of the Premier League and has already managed to pick up points against more experienced opponents. In the opening seven rounds, the team suffered only two defeats, one of which came away at Manchester United. On home turf, Régis Le Bris’ men remain unbeaten, taking 7 out of a possible 9 points.

The key to the team's success is an organized defense and a pragmatic approach to every game. Yes, their attacking power is still limited, but Sunderland makes up for it with work rate and discipline. It's important to note that the team rarely takes part in goal-fests — most of their encounters are tight affairs decided by narrow margins.

Wolverhampton still can’t shake off their crisis and sit at the bottom of the table. Their last two draws against tough opponents in Tottenham and Brighton offer some hope of progress, but their winless streak has now reached 11 matches. The team has struggled offensively — just 5 goals in 7 games, the worst tally in the league.

On the road, the Wolves have not won in five consecutive matches and rarely create chances in front of goal. Additionally, for this match, head coach Vítor Pereira will be absent from the bench, which could also impact the team's mentality. Considering their poor form and instability, picking up points in Sunderland will be a monumental challenge.

Probable lineups

Sunderland : Ruffs, Mukiele, Alderete, Masuaku, Ham, Xhaka, Sadiki, Adingra, Traoré, Le Fée, Isidor

: Ruffs, Mukiele, Alderete, Masuaku, Ham, Xhaka, Sadiki, Adingra, Traoré, Le Fée, Isidor Wolverhampton: Johnston, Krejci, Tchatchoua, Bueno S., Bueno U., André, Gomes, Manetzi, Arias, Larsen, Hwang Hee-chan

Match facts and head-to-head

Wolverhampton have failed to win in their last 5 away Premier League matches.

Exactly two or three goals were scored in 8 of Sunderland’s last 11 league games.

At least one team failed to score in 10 of Sunderland’s last 13 Premier League matches.

Prediction

The form and recent results of both teams point to the hosts having the edge, especially given their solid home record. Wolves continue to struggle in attack and have not won on the road. The optimal bet here is “Sunderland with (0) handicap” at odds of 1.66.