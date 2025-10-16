Prediction on game Total under 3.0 Odds: 1.65 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

One of the headline fixtures of Premier League Matchweek 8 takes place on Saturday at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, where Manchester City will host Everton. I’m backing a bet on goals in this clash, with strong odds for success.

Match preview

Manchester City are confidently re-entering the title race. Pep Guardiola’s side have found their rhythm, stringing together a four-match unbeaten run that included victories over Manchester United, Burnley, and Brentford. The Citizens remain the league’s highest-scoring team, and their manager has already set a record for the fastest to reach 250 Premier League wins.

Still, it’s not all perfect — City haven’t always looked in full control, especially when missing several key players. Nevertheless, their home form remains their biggest asset — seven wins in their last eight Premier League matches at the Etihad speak volumes. This is where Pep Guardiola’s men play with maximum aggression and confidence.

Everton started the season cautiously but have shown marked improvement in recent outings. Their comeback victory over Crystal Palace demonstrated psychological resilience and the right approach to big games. In the table, the Toffees are just behind City and could even draw level with a shock result here.

Everton’s solid defense is a major strength — just two defeats all season, both by the narrowest of margins. They’ve also performed well on the road, regularly finding the net and defending smartly. In Manchester, they’ll look to keep things compact, which could keep the scoreline down.

Probable line-ups

Manchester City : Donnarumma, Nunes, Dias, Gvardiol, O’Riley, Rodri, Reijnders, Bobb, Savio, Foden, Haaland

: Donnarumma, Nunes, Dias, Gvardiol, O’Riley, Rodri, Reijnders, Bobb, Savio, Foden, Haaland Everton: Pickford, Keane, Tarkowski, O'Brien, Mykolenko, Gueye, Garner, Grealish, Dibling, Ndiaye, Barry

Match facts and head-to-head

Seven of the last eight Premier League meetings between Manchester City and Everton have seen no more than three goals scored.

City have kept a first-half clean sheet in nine of their last 11 league matches.

Everton have lost only twice this season, and never by more than a single goal.

Prediction

Both teams are in good form, but while City will look to dominate possession, Everton will rely on compact defending and counterattacks. Most likely, this will be a tight contest with few goals. Our pick: under 3.0 goals at odds of 1.65.