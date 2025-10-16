Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 1.92 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

One of the fixtures of Matchday 8 in the English Premier League is set for Saturday at Turf Moor in Burnley, where the local side Burnley will host Leeds United. I'm backing goals in this clash, as the odds look promising for a successful bet.

Match preview

Burnley’s return to the Premier League has been anything but stable so far. The team has struggled with a leaky defense and a lackluster attack: just one win in seven rounds and persistent issues in their overall play. Their home form is particularly concerning, as the hosts rarely score more than once at Turf Moor.

Scott Parker is working hard to instill structure, experimenting with different formations — including a five-man defense — but so far, the results haven’t come. Despite a brutal run of fixtures in recent weeks, Burnley have shown they can compete, but matches like this one against Leeds demand a result.

Leeds have been inconsistent of late, mixing hard-fought draws with frustrating defeats. Despite injury woes, they’ve looked sharp going forward — they’ve found the net in almost every game — but their defense remains fragile. Their away form is particularly poor, with seven losses in their last eight Premier League trips.

The visitors’ main issue is maintaining focus and control in the second half. Daniel Farke’s men often start brightly but struggle to hold onto leads. Given the importance of this clash with a direct rival, expect Leeds to play with risk and adopt an attacking approach.

Probable lineups

Burnley : Dubravka, Tuanzebe, Walker, Hartman, Esteve, Laurent, Chauna, Cullen, Florentino, Anthony, Foster

: Dubravka, Tuanzebe, Walker, Hartman, Esteve, Laurent, Chauna, Cullen, Florentino, Anthony, Foster Leeds: Darlow, Bogle, Rodon, Struijk, Gudmundsson, Ampadu, Longstaff, Stach, Aaronson, Calvert-Lewin, Okafor

Match facts & head-to-head

Both teams have scored in 6 of Burnley’s last 8 home Premier League matches.

Leeds have lost 7 of their last 8 away games in the Premier League.

The "both teams to score" bet has landed in 7 of Leeds’ last 9 Premier League away fixtures.

Prediction

Both teams sit in the lower half of the table and are desperate for points. These matchups often turn into open battles, with both sides favoring attack even at the expense of defensive solidity. The stats point toward a high probability of both sides finding the net, especially given the defensive frailties on display. Our pick for this match: both teams to score at odds of 1.92.