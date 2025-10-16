ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football Premier League England Predictions Brighton vs Newcastle prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 18 October 2025

Brighton vs Newcastle prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 18 October 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Brighton vs Newcastle prediction Photo: footballtoday.com / Author unknown
Brighton Brighton
English Premier League (Round 8) 18 oct 2025, 10:00
- : -
England, Brighton, The American Express Community Stadium
Newcastle Newcastle
Prediction on game W1(0)
Odds: 1.84
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.93
Bet now

One of the standout fixtures of Premier League matchday 8 will take place this Saturday at the Amex Stadium in Falmer, where Brighton host Newcastle. Here’s a betting tip for the outcome of this clash with promising odds for success.

Match preview

Brighton are enjoying a confident spell, going unbeaten in their last three Premier League outings. The Seagulls play proactive, attacking football and have shown they can challenge even the top clubs, as demonstrated by their impressive 3-1 victory over Chelsea. Their consistency at home is particularly striking — the Amex has truly become a fortress where points are rarely dropped.

Head coach Fabian Hürzeler has brought structure to the team’s play, and Brighton are now unafraid to open up, even against sides from the upper echelons of the table. Despite some defensive absences, the team continues to pick up points regularly and is edging closer to the European qualification zone.

Newcastle, on the other hand, are struggling to find consistency, especially on the road. The Magpies are winless in their last six away matches in the Premier League, having scored only twice in that stretch. Their lack of firepower and underwhelming attacking displays make it hard to see them as serious contenders outside St. James’ Park.

Moreover, Newcastle’s head-to-head record against Brighton is far from encouraging. Eddie Howe’s men have historically struggled at the Amex, having never won there in the Premier League. All things considered, Brighton come into this one as favourites, particularly given their momentum and current form.

Probable lineups

  • Brighton: Verbruggen, Kadioglu, van Hecke, Dunk, Wieffer, Baleba, Ayari, Gomez, Gruda, Minteh, Welbeck
  • Newcastle: Pope, Trippier, Thiaw, Botman, Burn, Guimarães, Tonali, Joelinton, Elanga, Gordon, Woltemade

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Brighton are unbeaten in their last 7 Premier League home matches.
  • Newcastle have not won away in the Premier League since April (a run of 6 matches).
  • Newcastle have never won in 8 Premier League visits to the Amex (5 draws, 3 losses).

Prediction

Given the hosts’ strong form, their impressive home record, and Newcastle’s poor away statistics, backing Brighton with a (0) handicap looks a solid bet. The Seagulls are well placed to grab all three points or at least avoid defeat. Prediction: Brighton (0) handicap at odds of 1.84.

