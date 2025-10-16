ES ES FR FR
Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 18 October 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea prediction Photo: goal.com / Author unknown
Nottingham Forest Nottingham Forest
English Premier League (Round 8) 18 oct 2025, 07:30
- : -
England, Nottingham, City Ground, Nottingham
Chelsea Chelsea
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
One of the key fixtures of Matchday 8 in the English Premier League takes place on Friday at the City Ground in Nottingham, where the local side Nottingham Forest will host London giants Chelsea. I'm offering a bet on the outcome of this clash with solid chances for success.

Match preview

Nottingham Forest are in the midst of a deep crisis, and a recent managerial change has only worsened the situation. Over their last five matches, the team has picked up just one point and managed to score only once, showing one of the poorest attacking records in the entire league. The new tactical approach is yet to yield results, and their winless streak in the league has now stretched to six rounds.

Home advantage hasn't helped either — just one victory in their last seven matches at the City Ground. The defense is prone to costly mistakes, while the attack lacks creativity and a clinical edge. In their current form, Forest look more like relegation contenders than a solid mid-table side.

Chelsea, on the other hand, delivered a strong performance against Liverpool, securing a 2-1 win that marked a turning point after three games without a victory. The decisive goal came in the 95th minute, underlining the team's character and mental resilience. The Londoners have climbed to seventh place and are gradually re-entering the race for European competition spots.

True, the Blues have been inconsistent away from home, but against a struggling opponent their chances of victory look very strong. Despite their head coach being absent from the touchline for this match and some squad absences, Chelsea's quality and squad depth are on another level compared to their hosts.

Probable lineups

  • Nottingham Forest: Sels, Cunha, Morato, Milenkovic, Williams, Anderson, Yates, Savona, Gibbs-White, Ndoye, Wood
  • Chelsea: Sanchez, James, Badiashile, Achimpong, Cucurella, Gusto, Caicedo, Garnacho, Fernandez, Neto, Joao Pedro

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Nottingham Forest are winless in their last six Premier League matches.
  • Both teams have scored in Chelsea's last four matches.
  • Chelsea have won on both of their previous visits to the City Ground.

Prediction

Nottingham Forest are in a tough spot and show no signs of breaking out of their slump. Meanwhile, Chelsea are gaining momentum and will be eager to build on their crucial win over the leaders. Judging by the form and quality of both teams, backing the visitors to win looks like a logical choice. Take "Chelsea to win" at odds of 2.01.

Prediction on game Win Chelsea
Odds: 2.01
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now
