ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Taca de Portugal Predictions Chaves vs Benfica prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 17, 2025

Chaves vs Benfica prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 17, 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Chaves vs Benfica prediction Photo: beinsports.com / Author unknown
Chaves Chaves
Taca de Portugal (Round 3) 17 oct 2025, 14:30
- : -
Portugal,
Benfica Benfica
Review H2H Tournament grid Prediction
Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.8
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.93
Bet now

One of the matches of the third round of the Portuguese Cup will take place on Friday at the Estádio Municipal de Chaves, where the local side Chaves will host Portuguese football giants Benfica from Lisbon. Let's take a look at a bet on the outcome of this clash that offers a strong chance of success.

Match preview

Chaves come into this fixture in outstanding form: Filipe Martins’ team are unbeaten in eight consecutive matches across all competitions and have claimed victory in their last three outings. In the previous round of the Cup, the Flavienses comfortably dispatched third division side Paredes (2-0), and in Liga Portugal 2 action, they convincingly beat Vizela (1-0), notching up a third consecutive clean sheet.

The home stadium has become a real fortress—Chaves haven’t conceded in any of their last three matches here. Interestingly, the club has consistently reached at least the third round of the Portuguese Cup for four seasons running, with their best result coming in 2010, when they made it all the way to the final.

Benfica return to action after the international break looking to bounce back from recent disappointments. José Mourinho’s side played out a goalless draw against Porto in a heated Clássico, and previously lost 0-1 to Chelsea in the Champions League. Those results left a bitter aftertaste, as the Eagles have now gone two matches without a win, but they remain a formidable force capable of dominating in any area of the pitch.

The Portuguese Cup brings added motivation for Benfica—it's been eight years since they last lifted the trophy, and fans are hoping this season will finally end that drought. Even if Mourinho opts to rest some key players returning from international duty, the squad’s depth should ensure a consistently high level of play.

Probable lineups

  • Chaves: Gudzulich, Muscat, Simoes, B. Rodrigues, Carraca, Pinho, Teixeira, Cusso, Esayas, Roberto, Pereira.
  • Benfica: Soares, Dedić, Otamendi, T. Araujo, Dahl, Aursnes, Barrenechea, Rios, Schjelderup, E. Araujo, Lukebakio.

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Chaves are unbeaten in eight straight matches in all competitions
  • Benfica have won their last two head-to-head encounters with Chaves
  • In the last three home games against Benfica, Chaves have suffered just one defeat

Prediction

Even if Mourinho fields some reserves, Benfica’s class and squad depth should prove decisive. Chaves are expected to put in a valiant performance, but containing the attacking power of the Lisbon giants will be a monumental challenge. I anticipate an entertaining match with goals from both sides, but ultimately the favorite should prevail.

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.8
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.93
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Botafogo RJ vs Flamengo prediction Serie A Brazil Today, 18:30 Botafogo vs Flamengo prediction, H2H and probable lineups – 16 October 2025 Botafogo RJ Odds: 1.62 Flamengo Recommended Mostbet
Mirassol vs Internacional prediction Serie A Brazil Today, 19:00 Mirassol vs Internacional: Can Internacional Keep Their Hopes Alive for Continental Qualification? Mirassol Odds: 1.84 Internacional Bet now Mostbet
Atletico MG vs Cruzeiro prediction Serie A Brazil Today, 20:30 Atletico Mineiro vs Cruzeiro prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 16, 2025 Atletico MG Odds: 1.55 Cruzeiro Bet now 1xBet
Santos FC vs Corinthians prediction Serie A Brazil Today, 20:30 Santos vs Corinthians prediction, H2H and probable lineups – 16 October 2025 Santos FC Odds: 1.5 Corinthians Recommended 1xBet
Atletico Madrid Femenino vs Manchester United Women prediction Women's Champions League 16 oct 2025, 12:45 Atlético Madrid vs Manchester United: Who Will Claim Their Second Win in the Women’s Champions League? Atletico Madrid Femenino Odds: 1.72 Manchester United Women Bet now Mostbet
SL Benfica vs Arsenal Women prediction Women's Champions League 16 oct 2025, 15:00 Women's Champions League: Benfica vs Arsenal. H2H, line-ups and match prediction — October 16, 2025 SL Benfica Odds: 2 Arsenal Women Bet now Mostbet
Bayern Munich vs Juventus prediction Women's Champions League 16 oct 2025, 15:00 Women's Champions League: Bayern vs Juventus. H2H, lineups and match prediction — October 16, 2025 Bayern Munich Odds: 1.8 Juventus Recommended 1xBet
Paris Saint Germain vs Real Madrid Femenino prediction Women's Champions League 16 oct 2025, 15:00 Paris Saint-Germain vs Real Madrid prediction, H2H and probable lineups – 16 October 2025 Paris Saint Germain Odds: 1.65 Real Madrid Femenino Bet now Melbet
Adelaide United vs Sydney FC prediction A-League Men Australia 17 oct 2025, 04:00 Adelaide United vs Sydney prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 17, 2025 Adelaide United Odds: 1.55 Sydney FC Bet now 1xBet
Wadi Degla FC vs Modern Sport FC prediction Premier League Egypt 17 oct 2025, 10:00 Wadi Degla vs Modern Sport prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 17, 2025 Wadi Degla FC Odds: 1.6 Modern Sport FC Recommended 1xBet
Richards Bay vs Orbit College prediction South African Betway Premiership 17 oct 2025, 13:30 Richards Bay vs Orbit College prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 17 October 2025 Richards Bay Odds: 1.8 Orbit College Bet now Melbet
Union Berlin vs Borussia Moenchengladbach prediction Bundesliga Germany 17 oct 2025, 14:30 Union vs Borussia Mönchengladbach prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 17, 2025 Union Berlin Odds: 1.66 Borussia Moenchengladbach Bet now Melbet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores