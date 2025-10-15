Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 1.8 Melbet Bonus 4.93 Bet now

One of the matches of the third round of the Portuguese Cup will take place on Friday at the Estádio Municipal de Chaves, where the local side Chaves will host Portuguese football giants Benfica from Lisbon. Let's take a look at a bet on the outcome of this clash that offers a strong chance of success.

Match preview

Chaves come into this fixture in outstanding form: Filipe Martins’ team are unbeaten in eight consecutive matches across all competitions and have claimed victory in their last three outings. In the previous round of the Cup, the Flavienses comfortably dispatched third division side Paredes (2-0), and in Liga Portugal 2 action, they convincingly beat Vizela (1-0), notching up a third consecutive clean sheet.

The home stadium has become a real fortress—Chaves haven’t conceded in any of their last three matches here. Interestingly, the club has consistently reached at least the third round of the Portuguese Cup for four seasons running, with their best result coming in 2010, when they made it all the way to the final.

Benfica return to action after the international break looking to bounce back from recent disappointments. José Mourinho’s side played out a goalless draw against Porto in a heated Clássico, and previously lost 0-1 to Chelsea in the Champions League. Those results left a bitter aftertaste, as the Eagles have now gone two matches without a win, but they remain a formidable force capable of dominating in any area of the pitch.

The Portuguese Cup brings added motivation for Benfica—it's been eight years since they last lifted the trophy, and fans are hoping this season will finally end that drought. Even if Mourinho opts to rest some key players returning from international duty, the squad’s depth should ensure a consistently high level of play.

Probable lineups

Chaves : Gudzulich, Muscat, Simoes, B. Rodrigues, Carraca, Pinho, Teixeira, Cusso, Esayas, Roberto, Pereira.

: Gudzulich, Muscat, Simoes, B. Rodrigues, Carraca, Pinho, Teixeira, Cusso, Esayas, Roberto, Pereira. Benfica: Soares, Dedić, Otamendi, T. Araujo, Dahl, Aursnes, Barrenechea, Rios, Schjelderup, E. Araujo, Lukebakio.

Match facts and head-to-head

Chaves are unbeaten in eight straight matches in all competitions

Benfica have won their last two head-to-head encounters with Chaves

In the last three home games against Benfica, Chaves have suffered just one defeat

Prediction

Even if Mourinho fields some reserves, Benfica’s class and squad depth should prove decisive. Chaves are expected to put in a valiant performance, but containing the attacking power of the Lisbon giants will be a monumental challenge. I anticipate an entertaining match with goals from both sides, but ultimately the favorite should prevail.