Standard vs Antwerp prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 17, 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Standard Liege vs Royal Antwerp prediction Photo: dazn.com / Author unknown
Standard Liege Standard Liege
Pro League Belgium (Round 11) 17 oct 2025, 14:45
- : -
Belgium, Liege, Stade Maurice Dufrasne
Royal Antwerp Royal Antwerp
One of the fixtures of the 11th round of the Belgian championship will take place on Friday at the Stade Maurice Dufrasne in Liège, where Standard will host Antwerp. Let's take a look at a bet on goals in this clash, which offers a solid chance of success.

Match preview

Vincent Euvrard's side is enduring a tough start to the season, showing inconsistent results and struggling with poor finishing. After defeats to Anderlecht (0-1) and Club Brugge (1-2), the fans are demanding a reaction from the Reds, as Standard traditionally puts in a more spirited performance on home soil.

Attacking leader Adnan Abid is trying to take the initiative, pressing actively and creating chances, but his teammates often lack precision in front of goal. In midfield, Ibrahima Karamoko plays a key role, dictating the tempo and helping to build attacks down the flanks. At the same time, the team remains one of the most aggressive in the league—over the last five matches they've picked up 10 yellow cards and 2 red cards.

Stef Wils' squad is also struggling at the start of the season, going five matches without a win. Their main issue is poor finishing: just two goals scored in their last five games. However, their defense looks solid—the pairing of Van den Bosch and Bozhinov is commanding in duels and leads the league in interceptions.

The team prefers a compact, pragmatic style of football, focusing on breaking up opposition attacks and launching quick counter-attacks. In the center of the pitch, Mauricio Benítez stands out—he is responsible for maintaining balance and moving the ball forward smartly. Up front, Vincent Janssen is expected to make a breakthrough: the forward moves a lot, but so far hasn't contributed to the scoresheet. If the Dutchman manages to break through the shaky home defense, it could be a turning point for Antwerp.

Probable lineups

  • Standard: Epolo, Fossi, Lawrence, Hautekiet, Calut, Karamoko, Ilaimaharitra, Meur, Nielsen, Said, Abid
  • Antwerp: Tullen, Van den Bosch, Bozhinov, Foulon, Tsunashima, Benítez, Adekami, Verstraeten, Al-Sahofi, Janssen, Somers.

Match facts and head-to-head

  • In the last five head-to-head meetings, both teams have scored at least two goals.
  • Antwerp have not beaten Standard in Liège since 2021.
  • In four of Standard's last five games, the total yellow cards exceeded 4.5.

Prediction

This match promises to be tense and low-scoring: both teams are more focused on defense than creation. Standard holds a slight edge thanks to home support and a bit more creativity up front, while Antwerp will rely on discipline and counter-attacks. The optimal pick looks to be "Under 2.5 goals" at odds of 1.80.

