Dailysports Predictions Football A-League Australia Predictions Adelaide United vs Sydney prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 17, 2025

Adelaide United vs Sydney prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 17, 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Adelaide United vs Sydney FC prediction Photo: bbc.com / Author unknown
Adelaide United Adelaide United
A-League Men Australia (Round 1) 17 oct 2025, 04:00
- : -
Australia, Adelaide, Coopers Stadium
Sydney FC Sydney FC
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Sydney FC wont lose

Odds: 1.55
Odds: 1.55
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

One of the opening round fixtures of the Australian A-League Men will take place on Friday at Coopers Stadium in Adelaide, where the local Adelaide United hosts Sydney FC. Here’s a betting tip for this clash with a strong chance of success.

Match preview

Adelaide United are looking to bounce back after an inconsistent campaign last season, where they managed to reach the playoffs but exited early. Under Ayrton Andrioli, the team has been working hard to find the right balance between attack and defense, as last year’s lapses in organization at the back cost them crucial points. In attack, the focus is now on Luka Jovanovic, who must step up to replace the departed Craig Goodwin.

Home games have always been the Reds’ trump card: Adelaide often pushes from the opening whistle, relying on rapid wing play and energetic runs from Kitto. In preseason friendlies, the team looked aggressive, but defensive frailties remain — positional errors still occur. If the hosts can establish better cohesion between their lines, they’re well capable of challenging the favorites.

On the other hand, Sydney FC enters the new season with a clear goal to reclaim their spot among the league’s elite. Ufuk Talay’s side has shored up its defense by switching to a five-at-the-back setup, but without losing their attacking edge. Creative leaders Joe Lolley and Robert Mak remain pivotal in orchestrating play and are both capable of turning a match on their own.

The Sky Blues are traditionally comfortable away from home, averaging more than two goals per game on the road. However, recent inconsistencies have left supporters wanting more from this experienced squad. A win over Western United and a draw with Auckland in the Cup suggest the team is already up to speed. If Sydney sets the tempo, they have every chance to kick off the season with a win.

Probable lineups

  • Adelaide United: Delianov; Lopez, Ansell, Popovic, Kitto; Isaias, Moak, Cavallo; Clough, Ibusuki, Irankunda
  • Sydney FC: Redmayne; Grant, Rodwell, Gird, King; Brattan, Nieuwenhof, Caceres; Lolley, Wood, Mak.

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Sydney FC have scored at least two goals in four of their last five away matches.
  • Adelaide have won only one of their last five matches against Sydney FC.
  • Both teams have scored in each of their last six head-to-head encounters.

Prediction

Adelaide are sure to put up a fight on their home turf, but Sydney FC look more composed and balanced. The visitors boast a potent attack and a more reliable defense, which could prove decisive. Expect an open, lively contest with plenty of chances, and for betting purposes, we recommend backing "Sydney FC double chance" at 1.55.

Prediction on game Sydney FC wont lose
Odds: 1.55
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores