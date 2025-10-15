ES ES FR FR
Union vs Borussia Mönchengladbach prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 17, 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Union Berlin vs Borussia Moenchengladbach prediction Photo: dazn.com / Author unknown
Union Berlin Union Berlin
Bundesliga Germany (Round 7) 17 oct 2025, 14:30
- : -
Germany, Berlin, Alte Foersterei
Borussia Moenchengladbach Borussia Moenchengladbach
Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.66
One of the fixtures of Bundesliga matchday 7 will take place on Friday at the An der Alten Försterei stadium in Berlin, where the local side Union will host Borussia Mönchengladbach. Let’s take a look at a betting option for this clash that comes with excellent chances of success.

Match preview

Union Berlin have clearly regressed compared to last season. Steffen Baumgart’s squad have lost three of their opening seven matches, while defensive woes remain a major concern for the coaching staff—13 goals conceded, the worst record in the league after Werder. The Berliners have lost their previous compactness and discipline, which means they no longer impress even at home, where Union used to be especially formidable.

Nevertheless, spurred on by their home crowd, the team tries to play more bravely and pushes forward more often. In five of their last six matches at the An der Alten Försterei, fans have witnessed at least three goals scored, making Union’s games particularly entertaining. If the attacking duo of Burke and Ilic find their rhythm, the hosts are more than capable of getting on the scoresheet in this encounter.

Borussia Mönchengladbach are mired in a prolonged crisis and simply can’t put an end to their winless run. Their streak in the Bundesliga has now reached 13 matches—Gladbach have dropped to second from bottom and remain the league’s only side without a victory. The Foals are also struggling up front, having scored just five goals in seven league games.

However, Borussia still have creative potential. In recent rounds, they have been fashioning chances, but their finishing has let them down. On the road, Mönchengladbach tend to play openly, which often leads to both teams scoring: in 10 of their last 14 Bundesliga away matches, there have been at least three goals. All signs point to the visitors taking an attacking approach again in Berlin.

Probable lineups

  • Union: Frederik Rønnow, Danilho Doekhi, Leopold Querfeld, Diogo Leite, Christopher Trimmel, Rani Khedira, András Schäfer, Derrick Köhn, Oliver Burke, Woo-Yeong Jeong, Andrej Ilic
  • Borussia Mönchengladbach: Moritz Nicolas, Joe Scally, Nico Elvedi, Kevin Diks, Luca Netz, Rocco Reitz, Jens Castrop, Philipp Sander, Yannik Engelhardt, Florian Neuhaus, Haris Tabakovic

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Borussia are winless in their last 13 Bundesliga matches.
  • Union have failed to keep a clean sheet in 8 of their last 10 home games.
  • Both teams have scored in 4 of the last 5 head-to-head encounters.

Prediction

Both sides are out of form but have been playing open football, regularly making defensive errors. Union almost always create chances in front of their home fans, while Borussia, despite their crisis, continue to attack. All signs indicate goals at both ends.

Melbet
4.93
Bet now
