Oviedo vs Espanyol prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 17, 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Real Oviedo vs Espanyol prediction Photo: laliga.com / Author unknown
Real Oviedo Real Oviedo
LaLiga Spain (Round 9) 17 oct 2025, 15:00
- : -
Spain, Oviedo, Nuevo Carlos Tartiere
Espanyol Espanyol
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total over 2.0
Odds: 1.68
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

One of the headline clashes of La Liga's Matchday 9 takes place this Friday at the Estadio Carlos Tartiere in Oviedo, where the home side will lock horns with Catalan outfit Espanyol. Let's break down this intriguing encounter and spotlight a bet with solid chances for success.

Match preview

Oviedo are enduring a tough start to their campaign and currently find themselves in the lower half of the table. After six defeats in eight rounds, the club's management opted for a shake-up, bringing back Luis Carrión, who previously managed the team. Fans are hopeful his return will galvanize a squad that's been prone to lapses in concentration and costly dropped points late in games.

Despite their struggles, Oviedo have a key strength: their home form. They've avoided defeat in 9 of their last 12 games at the Carlos Tartiere and always look to seize the initiative in front of their passionate support. Admittedly, their scoring record leaves much to be desired (just four goals), but with Brekalo and Rondón up front, they have the firepower to trouble any defense—especially one as inconsistent as Espanyol's.

Espanyol burst out of the gates this season but have since lost momentum. After three wins in their opening four fixtures, Manolo González's men are now winless in four, collecting just two points in that span. The defeat to Betis was particularly alarming, exposing defensive frailties that have often undermined their attacking efforts.

Despite the dip, Espanyol still possess the ability to dictate the tempo and control possession. In attack, Puado and Milla stand out as potential game-changers. But without tightening up at the back and finding composure on the road, a return to the league's upper echelons remains a distant goal. A seven-match away winless run underlines the urgent need for balance between defense and attack.

Probable lineups

  • Oviedo: Aarón Escandell, Rahim Alhassan, Eric Bailly, David Carmo, Lucas Ahijado, Santiago Colombatto, Leander Dendoncker, Alberto Reina, Josip Brekalo, Salomón Rondón, Haissem Hassan
  • Espanyol: Marko Dmitrović, Clemens Riedel, Leandro Cabrera, Omar El Hilali, Carlos Romero, Edu Expósito, Pol Lozano, Tyrhys Dolan, Javi Puado, Pere Milla, Roberto Fernández Jaén.

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Oviedo have scored at least once in 12 of their last 14 home matches.
  • Espanyol are winless in their last seven away games.
  • The home side has come out on top in three of the last five meetings between these teams.

Prediction

Oviedo tend to play with more courage and aggression at home, and the managerial change could inject fresh energy into the squad. Espanyol's ongoing defensive woes mean even their attacking leaders can't always make up for mistakes at the back. Given these factors, there's every chance this could turn into a high-scoring contest.

